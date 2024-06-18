Frequently asked questions on official development assistance (ODA)

ODA can take the form of (i) grants, where financial resources are provided to developing countries free of interest and with no provision for repayment, or (ii) soft loans, which have to be repaid with interest, albeit at a significantly lower rate than if developing countries borrowed from commercial banks.

ODA flows: Until recently, grants and loans were valued in the same way: by recording the flows of cash that were granted, or the face value of loans that were lent to developing countries, deducting any repayments on the loans. This “cash basis” or “flow basis” method, has been used to produce ODA headline figures until 2018.

ODA grant equivalent: From 2018 onwards, instead of recording the actual flows of cash between lender and borrower, the headline measure of ODA is based on the loans’ “grant equivalents”. This new way of measuring aid loans aims to better reflect the actual effort by donor countries –and their taxpayers: only the “grant equivalent” of loans is recorded as ODA. The more generous the loan, the higher the ODA value.

For the sake of transparency, ODA flows are still collected and published, in parallel of ODA grant equivalents.