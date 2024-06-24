The countries and territories on the DAC List of ODA Recipients consist of all low and middle income countries based on gross national income (GNI) per capita as published by the World Bank, with the exception of former G8 members, EU members, and countries with a firm date for entry into the EU. The list also includes all of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) as defined by the United Nations (UN).
DAC List of ODA Recipients
The DAC List contains countries and territories that are eligible to receive Official Development Assistance (ODA), which is government aid to promote the economic development and welfare of developing countries.
About
Current DAC List of ODA Recipients
|LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES
|LOW INCOME COUNTRIES
WHICH ARE NOT LDCs
|LOWER MIDDLE INCOME COUNTRIES
& TERRITORIES WHICH ARE NOT LDCs
|UPPER MIDDLE INCOME COUNTRIES
& TERRITORIES WHICH ARE NOT LDCs
|per capita GNI<= $1 135 in 2022
|per capita GNI $1 136 - $4 465 in 2022
|per capita GNI $4 466 - $13 845 in 2022
- General Assembly resolution A/73/L.40/Rev.1 adopted on 13 December 2018 decided that São Tomé and Príncipe and Solomon Islands will graduate six years after the adoption of the resolution, i.e., on 13 December 2024. Angola’s previously scheduled graduation from the LDC category was deferred in 2023. At the UN Committee for Development Policy’s 2024 Triennial Review, Angola no longer met the graduation criteria and therefore will remain an LDC. The List will therefore be revised for 2025 and 2026 ODA reporting if it is confirmed that São Tomé and Príncipe and Solomon Islands moved from the LDC category, and they will appear against their respective World Bank groupings on the List.
- Guyana and Panama exceeded the high-income threshold in 2022. In accordance with the DAC rules for revision of this List. If they remain a high-income country until 2025, they will be proposed for graduation from the List in the 2026 review.
- The DAC agreed to defer the decision to graduate Montserrat until October 2025, based on reliable GNI per capita data to be submitted by the latest on 1 July 2025. If the data show that Montserrat remained a high-income country, it will be proposed for graduation for 2026.
- The DAC approved the graduation of Nauru from the DAC List of ODA Recipients but agreed to defer the date of effect of its graduation until 1 January 2026. In January 2026, the DAC will update the DAC List of ODA Recipients to reflect Nauru’s graduation.
- Venezuela has been temporarily unclassified by the World Bank in July 2021 pending release of revised national accounts statistics. Estimated placement on the List.
* Countries and territories not classified in World Bank income groups. Estimated placement on the List.
Note: L, LM, UM and H letters shown after country names refer to the latest World Bank income classifications of: LDCs and any high-income countries that have not yet met the criteria for graduation. For the World Bank’s current 2024 fiscal year, low income (L) economies are defined as those with a GNI per capita, calculated using the World Bank Atlas method, of USD 1 135 or less in 2022; lower middle-income (LM) economies are those with a GNI per capita between USD 1 136 and USD 4 465; upper middle-income (UM) economies are those with a GNI per capita between USD 4 466 and USD 13 845; high income (H) economies are those with a GNI per capita of more than USD 13 845.
Updates to the list
The DAC revises the list every three years. Countries that have exceeded the high-income threshold for three consecutive years at the time of the review are removed.*
The DAC List presents countries and territories in groups. The Least Developed Countries (LDCs) as defined by the United Nations are in the first column; the other columns show all other ODA recipients according to their Gross National Income (GNI) per capita as reported by the World Bank at the time of the triennial review.
* During the 2023 triennial review of the List, the DAC:
- agreed to defer the decision to graduate Montserrat until October 2025, based on reliable GNI per capita data to be submitted to the OECD by the latest on 1 July 2025. Montserrat will thus remain on the DAC List of ODA Recipients for 2024 and 2025. Based on the available GNI data, the Secretariat will make a recommendation to the DAC in October 2025. If graduation is recommended, this will be effective as of 1 January 2026.
- approved the graduation of Nauru from the DAC List of ODA Recipients and agreed to defer the date of effect of its graduation until 1 January 2026. Accordingly, Nauru will remain on the DAC List of ODA Recipients for 2024 and 2025. In January 2026, the DAC will update the DAC List of ODA Recipients to reflect Nauru’s graduation.
These updates to the DAC List of ODA Recipients are separate from the next Triennial review of the DAC List.
The next review of the DAC List will take place in the second half of 2026. If Guyana and Panama remain a high-income country until 2025, they will be proposed for graduation from the List in the 2026 review.
The current list of Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPCs) is available on the IMF site.