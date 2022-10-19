Skip to main content
Official development assistance – definition and coverage

The DAC has measured resource flows to developing countries since 1961. Special attention has been given to the official and concessional part of these flows, defined as “official development assistance” (ODA). The DAC first defined ODA in 1969, and tightened the definition in 1972. ODA is the key measure used in practically all aid targets and assessments of aid performance.

Focus

