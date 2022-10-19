Official development assistance – definition and coverage

Official development assistance flows are defined as those flows to countries and territories on the DAC List of ODA Recipients and to multilateral development institutions which are:



provided by official agencies, including state and local governments, or by their executive agencies; and each transaction of which: is administered with the promotion of the economic development and welfare of developing countries as its main objective; and is concessional in character. In DAC statistics, this implies a grant element of at least [note 4] 45 per cent in the case of bilateral loans to the official sector of LDCs and other LICs (calculated at a rate of discount of 9 per cent) .

. 15 per cent in the case of bilateral loans to the official sector of LMICs (calculated at a rate of discount of 7 per cent) .

. 10 per cent in the case of bilateral loans to the official sector of UMICs (calculated at a rate of discount of 6 per cent) .

. 10 per cent in the case of loans to multilateral institutions [note 1] (calculated at a rate of discount of 5 per cent for global institutions and multilateral development banks, and 6 per cent for other organisations, including sub-regional organisations) [note 2, note 3].

Loans whose terms are not consistent with the IMF Debt Limits Policy and/or the World Bank’s Non-Concessional Borrowing Policy are not reportable as ODA.