ODA eligibility and conditions

Only countries and territories included in the DAC list of ODA recipients are eligible to receive this assistance. These consist of all low- and middle-income countries as defined by the World Bank. A country is removed from the list – i.e. graduates – after being classified as high-income for three consecutive years.

As a complement to the List of ODA recipients, the DAC maintains the list of ODA-eligible international organisations, to which core budget (unearmarked) contributions may be reported as ODA in whole or in part.