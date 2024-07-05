Skip to main content
Sustainable productivity growth in agriculture

Productivity growth makes it possible to produce more with less. This happens when innovations lead to a more efficient use of land, fertilisers and other inputs, opening an opportunity to increase incomes and reduce the pressure on natural resources, such as water and soils. Sustainable productivity growth seeks to ensure that this is done sustainably thereby contributing to food production and to viable livelihoods, with limited negative impacts on the environment.  

