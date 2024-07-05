Responding to the triple challenge of food systems requires innovative and complete government policy packages, and increasing investments for R&D and innovation. Policy approaches that prioritise and facilitate innovation are better placed than other forms of support to deliver higher productivity and new opportunities to reconcile productivity and sustainability goals.
Sustainable productivity growth in agriculture
Productivity growth makes it possible to produce more with less. This happens when innovations lead to a more efficient use of land, fertilisers and other inputs, opening an opportunity to increase incomes and reduce the pressure on natural resources, such as water and soils. Sustainable productivity growth seeks to ensure that this is done sustainably thereby contributing to food production and to viable livelihoods, with limited negative impacts on the environment.