Agricultural Total Factor Productivity and the environment

A guide to emerging best practices in measurement
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6fe2f9e0-en
Jean Christophe Bureau, Jesús Antón
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Bureau, J. and J. Antón (2022), “Agricultural Total Factor Productivity and the environment: A guide to emerging best practices in measurement”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 177, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6fe2f9e0-en.
