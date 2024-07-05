Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Water and agriculture

Managing water sustainably is key to the future of food and agriculture. Agriculture production is highly dependent on water and increasingly subject to water risks, like droughts and extreme weather events. It is also the largest using sector and a major polluter of water. Improving agriculture’s water management is therefore essential to a sustainable and productive agro-food sector.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top