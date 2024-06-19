Skip to main content
Free trade zones

Free Trade Zones (FTZ) have been established at a record rate in the past decades to attract new business and foreign investment. They play a central role for many countries and leading manufacturers. Despite the clear benefits (advantageous tariffs, lighter regulation on financing, ownership, labour and immigration, and taxes), there is a risk that lack of monitoring, oversight and transparency on activities undertaken in numerous FTZ create opportunities for illicit trade. OECD work bridges this gap by promoting additional transparency and oversight for FTZ.

