The report provides empirical evidence about the misuse of container ships in international trade in counterfeits. It also suggests the main routes of trade with containers polluted with illicit trade. Finally, the report also outlines the economic landscape for containerized maritime transport and investigates policy gaps that enable its misuse by criminals in illicit trade.
Misuse of Containerized Maritime Shipping in the Global Trade of Counterfeits
Report
Illicit Trade
Abstract
