Interview with Romain Crouzet, Director General Climate Chance

Following the Climate Chance Africa 2023 conference in Yaoundé and in the run-up to COP28, the Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC/OECD) interviewed Romain Crouzet (Director General of the Climate Chance association).

Video
