The OECD provides valuable data that helps to see how different regions contribute to and are affected by global economic trends. This data enables us to compare and contrast different regions, highlighting their unique strengths and gaps. This exercise is a diagnostic one – not a ranking. It considers human connections through international migrants and students, as well as economic integration indicators, such as foreign direct investments (FDI) and trade. The OECD continues to develop and analyse granular data on the embeddedness of regions in global value chains (GVCs), offering an in-depth understanding of regional and sectoral connections. Altogether, this rich collection of data and analysis sheds light on regions in globalisation.