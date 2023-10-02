Skip to main content
OECD Regional Outlook 2023

The Longstanding Geography of Inequalities
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/92cd40a0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Outlook
English
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Regional Outlook 2023: The Longstanding Geography of Inequalities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/92cd40a0-en.
