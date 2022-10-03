Toolkit for the implementation of recommendations for the internationalisation and attractiveness strategies of French regions

This paper, supported by the European Commission's Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) and conducted in collaboration with the OECD and French regional stakeholders, explores strategies to enhance the internationalization and attractiveness of French regions. Drawing on case studies from pilot regions and extensive stakeholder engagement, it offers recommendations and tools to foster sustainable and inclusive regional development amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic. By emphasizing multi-level coordination and leveraging regional assets, the study provides actionable insights for policymakers and stakeholders to optimize internationalization efforts and enhance regional competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global landscape.