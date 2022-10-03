Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Toolkit for the implementation of recommendations for the internationalisation and attractiveness strategies of French regions

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c3b5473c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Toolkit for the implementation of recommendations for the internationalisation and attractiveness strategies of French regions”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 81, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3b5473c-en.
Go to top