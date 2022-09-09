This working paper provides a conceptual framework for measuring the attractiveness of OECD regions. First, it presents the imperative for rethinking regional attractiveness in the context of global shocks and trends and their regionalised consequences and opportunities. Then, it presents a new framework through which to look at territorial levers for attracting investors, talent and visitors, and where those policy goals can overlap. Various tools, as well a dashboard comprising 55 indicators, are produced which policy-makers can leverage to better understand their strengths and gaps in terms of attractiveness towards international targets.
Measuring the attractiveness of regions
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Abstract
