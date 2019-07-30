What policies, initiatives or programmes can support attracting, embedding and reshaping GVCs in regions?

This paper delves into the vital role of regional industrial policies in shaping Global Value Chains (GVCs) amidst the evolving landscape of globalization and the fourth industrial revolution. By analyzing concrete experiences from OECD regions and beyond, it highlights the need for adaptive policies to harness structural changes effectively. Emphasizing the emergence of a new manufacturing regime characterized by 'mass customization,' it underscores the complexity of GVC reshaping and the importance of regional hubs equipped with knowledge and competencies. Key elements for effective policies include building capabilities, fostering networking, ensuring participative governance, and promoting policy coherence across various levels of government, facilitating sustainable industrial development.