What policies, initiatives or programmes can support attracting, embedding and reshaping GVCs in regions?

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/36d75da2-en
Authors
Sandrine Labory, Patrizio Bianchi
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers

Cite this content as:

Labory, S. and P. Bianchi (2019), “What policies, initiatives or programmes can support attracting, embedding and reshaping GVCs in regions?”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 80, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/36d75da2-en.
