Internship at the OECD Trento Centre

The OECD Trento Centre for Local Development is an integral part of the Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities (CFE) within the OECD. It aims to enhance capacities for local development in both OECD member and non-member countries.

The Trento Centre’s efforts are organised into three primary dimensions:

Spatial Productivity Lab: A policy lab that researches issues related to spatial productivity. The analytic work of the SPL has a strong empirical focus on the mechanisms that support the catching up of regions and cities lagging behind the (national or global) productivity frontier. The Lab assesses how much national productivity can be raised through national, regional and local policy measures and looks for ways to close inter-regional gaps in productivity performance.

Policy Analysis and Advice: The OECD Trento Centre aids national, regional and local governments in crafting and executing policies by analysing data, reviewing international practices and providing evidence-based recommendations.

Capacity Building: The Centre undertakes capacity building for individuals, places and institutions on local development matters. It assesses policy impacts at the local level and designs training programmes that leverage broader OECD initiatives.

Internship opportunities are available across all areas of work.

Given the Centre's compact team size, interns are given the chance to engage deeply across a broad spectrum of activities. Typically, interns contribute to a specific project while also supporting other activities at the Trento Centre, including the organisation of conferences and seminars.