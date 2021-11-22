Skip to main content
The future of remote work

Opportunities and policy options for Trentino
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35f78ced-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
English
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “The future of remote work: Opportunities and policy options for Trentino”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2021/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35f78ced-en.
