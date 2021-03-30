Skip to main content
The spatial dimension of productivity in Italian co-operatives

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4f9b9d77-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
English
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “The spatial dimension of productivity in Italian co-operatives”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2021/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f9b9d77-en.
