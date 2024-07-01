Skip to main content
Italy: Trentino Spatial Productivity Review

The Autonomous Province of Trento, Italy, is among the most productive regions in Europe, but over the past two decades its productivity growth has stagnated. To address this challenge, the Spatial Productivity Lab at the OECD Trento Centre is coordinating a productivity review for the Province.

