Italy: Trentino Spatial Productivity Review

The productivity of a region is the main indicator for the long-term prosperity of its residents. Local productivity is strongly and positively correlated with economic and non-economic indicators of workers, firms and society overall. Higher regional productivity is related to higher real wages for workers, higher disposable income of households, and lower income inequality between households. High regional productivity may also strengthen the resilience of local economies to economic shocks and disruption, such as from economic recessions or local sectoral shocks. Regional productivity is also related to the general wellbeing of residents, such as employment participation rates, educational attainment, the quality of the natural environment, and life expectancy.

This three-year project, led by the Spatial Productivity Lab at the OECD Trento Centre for Local Development, coordinates the Provincial Productivity and Competitiveness board that the Autonomous Province of Trento (Italy) established. The board aims to carry out analysis on the productivity of the Province, propose policy measures, facilitate discussions among stakeholders and produce an annual report on productivity and competitiveness of the Trentino economy.

Implementation period: 2022-2025