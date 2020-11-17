Skip to main content
Exploring policy options on teleworking

Steering local economic and employment development in the time of remote work
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5738b561-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Exploring policy options on teleworking: Steering local economic and employment development in the time of remote work”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2020/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5738b561-en.
