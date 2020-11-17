Skip to main content
An insight into the innovative start-up landscape of Friuli-Venezia Giulia

A tale of two sub-regions?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2174a2fc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
OECD (2020), “An insight into the innovative start-up landscape of Friuli-Venezia Giulia: A tale of two sub-regions?”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2020/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2174a2fc-en.
