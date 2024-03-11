Skip to main content
How well do online job postings match national sources in large English speaking countries?

Benchmarking Lightcast data against statistical sources across regions, sectors and occupations
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c17cae09-en
Authors
Alexandra Tsvetkova, Elettra D'Amico, Alexander Lembcke, Polina Knutsson, Wessel Vermeulen
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tsvetkova, A. et al. (2024), “How well do online job postings match national sources in large English speaking countries?: Benchmarking Lightcast data against statistical sources across regions, sectors and occupations”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2024/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c17cae09-en.
