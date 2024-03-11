This paper presents the first international assessment of the Lightcast vacancy data representativeness based on benchmarking against officially reported vacancy data in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. The analysis compares distributions in the Lightcast data versus official data across large (TL2) regions, industrial sectors and occupational categories. The analysis shows differences in representativeness across countries and on the three dimensions considered. In general, regional representativeness is considerably better than both occupational and sectoral representativeness.
How well do online job postings match national sources in large English speaking countries?
Benchmarking Lightcast data against statistical sources across regions, sectors and occupations
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
-
Working paper28 November 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
19 June 2024