Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the impact of Italy’s start-up visa

What can be learnt from international practice?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bd898bca-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Enhancing the impact of Italy’s start-up visa: What can be learnt from international practice?”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2021/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bd898bca-en.
Go to top