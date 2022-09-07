Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policies for resilient local economies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/872d431b-en
Authors
Wessel Vermeulen
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vermeulen, W. (2022), “Policies for resilient local economies”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2022/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/872d431b-en.
Go to top