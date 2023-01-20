Skip to main content
How do mass lay-offs affect regional economies?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/99d48aeb-en
Wessel Vermeulen, Nils Braakmann
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Vermeulen, W. and N. Braakmann (2023), “How do mass lay-offs affect regional economies?”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2023/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/99d48aeb-en.
