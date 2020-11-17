Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An insight into the innovative start-up landscape of Trentino

Is it time for the “Start-up Valley” to scale up?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/49217645-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “An insight into the innovative start-up landscape of Trentino: Is it time for the “Start-up Valley” to scale up?”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2020/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/49217645-en.
Go to top