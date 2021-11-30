Skip to main content
Internationalisation of the next Smart Specialisation Strategy

Opportunities and barriers in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/067c3a60-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Internationalisation of the next Smart Specialisation Strategy: Opportunities and barriers in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2021/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/067c3a60-en.
