Location and geographic data, also known as geospatial data, are everywhere and hold valuable insights that can help address challenges across all sectors and areas of society. Harnessing this type of data and employing spatial analytical techniques is essential for tackling geographical inequalities and ensuring that policies are better suited to the needs of different places and communities.

The OECD Laboratory for Geospatial Analysis (The Geospatial Lab) is an initiative to encourage the widespread use of geospatial data analysis to shape effective policies that make a positive impact on communities and places. It aims to create an international community of stakeholders from the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors, to share knowledge and co-operate in the production and use of geospatial data, while emphasising the policy implications of using geospatial data. The Lab is hosted by the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities (CFE).