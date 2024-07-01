Place-Based Policies for the Future

Across the OECD and EU, there are significant and persistent disparities in economic, social, and environmental outcomes for people living in different regions. Megatrends such as climate change, technological shifts, globalisation, and demographic changes (ageing, migration, and population decline) risk amplifying existing disparities. Moreover, they place new pressures on the capacity of governments to deliver essential public goods and services. These challenges have resulted in political calls to respond to the concerns of communities and regions, especially those that feel “left behind”.

Against this backdrop, place-based policy has seen a renewed interest, not only for addressing long-term structural transformations that require tailored interventions but also for building resilience in regions. This intensifying political focus calls for a greater understanding of the purpose and effective design of place-based policies in response to current economic, social, demographic, and environmental challenges.