To make our economies climate neutral and keep the use of resources within planetary boundaries, we need cut down on energy use, move to renewable energy and make economies circular. This requires major transformations at regional and local levels. The OECD and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy, organised a workshop series “Managing Environmental and Energy Transitions for Regions and Cities” in 2019 to discuss the challenges and opportunities. Five high-level expert workshops discuss the role of regions and cities. The results are available in a publication and a series of working papers.