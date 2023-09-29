Despite decades of convergence, not all regions within countries have benefited equally. In small regions (TL3), income inequalities have increased in over half of 27 OECD countries between 2000 and 2020. On average, in 2020, metropolitan regions had around 32% higher GDP per capita compared to rural, remote, and metropolitan adjacent regions. Governments need to strengthen and adapt regional development policies to tackle these gaps and enable all types of regions to reach their full potential.
Inclusion and equality in regions
Where you live matters. There are huge regional gaps in economic, social, and environmental outcomes, undermining life chances. These regional inequalities have grown in many OECD countries. Our work on inclusion and equality in regions looks at how governments support access to quality public services and infrastructure and boost competitiveness and productivity to unlock the potential of all types of regions and mitigate territorial disparities.