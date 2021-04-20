Nature-based solutions and climate-resilient infrastructure

Climate change affects all infrastructure assets and their operations from both slow and rapid onset events, however different sectors are threatened in distinct ways. While droughts can severely hinder riverine transport, they have limited effects on rail, air and road transport. In contrast, high temperatures may affect road infrastructure at highways and airports, as well as railway lines, while leaving sea and river transport routes largely unaffected.

As climate risks and impacts become more severe across OECD countries, climate-proofing infrastructure is essential. To ensure the long-term resilience of infrastructure networks and their services, climate resilience must be considered throughout the entire infrastructure life cycle. Assets must be designed, built and operated in ways that respond to a changing climate, while existing assets need to be retrofitted and adjusted to ensure sufficient levels of resilience. The ability to achieve this relies on effective adaptation planning and implementation, as well as co-operation between public and private stakeholders.