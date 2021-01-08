Strengthening adaptation-mitigation linkages for a low-carbon, climate-resilient future

Strengthening linkages between climate change adaptation and mitigation policies can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of actions in support of a low-carbon, climate-resilient economic development. This policy paper provides an overview and a discussion of linkages, shedding light on the synergies that can be achieved as well as the trade-offs that could arise between the two policy agendas, but also across other environmental or social policy objectives. It aims at inspiring reflections of fostering linkages, especially as part of countries’ ongoing discussions on designing green recovery measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Policy Paper was prepared as a background document for the G20 Climate Stewardship Working Group discussions under the G20 Presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.