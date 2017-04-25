Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Climate-resilient infrastructure

Getting the policies right
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/02f74d61-en
Authors
Lola Vallejo, Michael Mullan
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vallejo, L. and M. Mullan (2017), “Climate-resilient infrastructure: Getting the policies right”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 121, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/02f74d61-en.
Go to top