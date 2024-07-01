Through National Project Managers, participating countries/economies implement OECD/PISA at the national level subject to the agreed administration procedures. National Project Managers play a vital role in ensuring that implementation is of high quality, and verify and evaluate the survey results, analyses, reports and publications.

PISA National Project Managers (NPMs): 2025 2022 2018 2015 2012 2009 2006 2003 2000





Albania



Alfons Harizaj

Central Agency for the Assessment of Student Achievements

Rruga "Naim Frasheri", no. 37

Tirana

Albania

Email: alfonsharizaj@yahoo.com



Argentina

Liliana Pascual

Direccion Nacional de Informacion y Evaluacion de la Calidad Educativa

Ministerio de Educacion

Paragluay 1657 - 2 piso - Oficina 201

Cuidad de Bueonos Aires

Argentina

Tel. (54 11) 4129 1447

Email: lpascual@me.gov.ar

Australia

Sue Thomson

ACER

19 Prospect Hill Road

CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124

Tel: (61) 3 9277 5727

Fax: (61) 3 9277 5500

Email: thomsons@acer.edu.au



Austria

Ursula Schwantner

Federal Institute for Educational Research, Innovation & Development of the Austrian School System Salzburg

Center for Educational Monitoring & Standards

Alpenstraße 121

5020 Salzburg / Austria

Tel: (43) 662 620088 3210

Fax: (43) 662 620088 3200

Email: u.schwantner@bifie.at



Belgium

Inge de Meyer

University of Ghent

Centre for Educational Affairs

Henri Dunantlaan, 2

B-9000 Gent

Belgium

Tel: (32) 9 264 86 69

Fax: (32) 9 233 86 88

Email: Inge.Demeyer@UGent.be

Brazil

João Galvão Bacchetto

Diretoria de Avaliação da Educação Básica

National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (INEP)

Brazil

Email: joao.bacchetto@inep.gov.br



Bulgaria

Svetla Petrova

Center for Control and Assessment of Education Quality

125 Tsarigradsko shosse blvd., bl. 5

1113 Sofia

Bulgaria

Tel: (359) 2 970 5650

Fax: (359) 88 7878032

Email: s.petrova@mon.bg



Canada

Pierre Brochu

Council on Ministers of Education, Canada

95 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106 Toronto Ontario M4V 1N6

Canada

Tel: (416) 962-8100 poste/ext. 258

Fax: (416) 962-2800

Email: p.brochu@cmec.ca



Tamara Knighton

Project Manager

Centre for Education Statistics

Statistics Canada

Main Building, 2nd floor SC 2000

Tunney's Pasture

Ottawa Ontaria K1A 0T6

Canada K1A 0T6

Tel: (1) 613 951 1696

Fax: (1) 613 951 3107

Email: Tamara.Knighton@statcan.ca



Chile

Ema Lagos Campos

Estudios Internacionales, Ministerio de Educación

Unidad de Curriculum y Evaluación

Alameda 1146 Sector B Piso 8

Santiago

Chile

Tel: (562) 406 7270

Fax: (562) 390 46 94

Email: ema.lagos@mineduc.cl; elagosc@yahoo.es





China (Shanghai)

MinXuan Zhang

Vice Director General, Shanghai Municipal Education Commission

100 Da Gu Rd

Shanghai 200003

China (Shanghai)

Tel.: (8621) 2311 6606

Fax: (8621) 2311 6600

Email: mxzhang@shnu.edu.cn

Jing Lu

Shanghai Academy of Educational Sciences

Room 319 No.21 North Cha Ling Road,

Shanghai 200032 P.R.C.

China (Shanghai)

Tel.: (86-21) 6416 2829

Fax: (86-21) 6416 2829

Email: joylujing@163.com

Chinese Taipei

Prof. Pi-Hsia Hung

National University of Tainan

Graduate Institute of Measurement and Statistics

33, Sec. 2, Su-lin St., Tainan 700

Taiwan, R.O.C.

Tel: (886) 62 14 17 31

Fax: (886) 6 214 17 13

Email: hungps@mail.nutn.edu.tw



Colombia

Francisco Ernesto Reyes J.

Logistics Director

ICFES Calle 17 No. 3-40 Bogota, D.C.

Colombia

Tel: (57) 1 338 7378

Fax: (57) 1 286 8236

Email: pisa_colombia@icfes.gov.co

Costa Rica

Lilliam Mora

Dirección de Gestión y Evaluación de la Calidad

Ministerio de Educacion Publica Unidad de Pruebas Internacionales

Avenidas 10 y 12, calle 0 (central)

San José

Costa Rica

Tel.: (506) 2255 2272

Fax: (506) 2223 5545

Email: limoraguilar@gmail.com, pisamepcr@gmail.com

Croatia

Michelle Bras Roth

National PISA Centre

National Centre for External Evaluation of Education

(Nacionalni centar za vanjsko vrednovanje obrazovanja)

PISA centar

Marulicev trg 18

10 000 Zagreb

Croatia

Tel: (385) 1 4501 826

Fax: (385) 1 4501 824

Email: mbc_studio@yahoo.com



Czech Republic

Jana Palečková

Czech School Inspectorate

Fráni Šrámka 37, 150 00

Praha 5

Czech Republic

Tel.: +420 220 611 002

Email: jana.paleckova@csicr.cz



Denmark

Niels Egelund

The Danish University for Education

Tuborgvej 164

DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

Denmark

Tel: (45) 88 88 95 10

Fax: (45) 88 88 97 07

Email: egelund@dpu.dk‌

Estonia

Ms. Gunda Tire

Chief Expert

National Examination and Qualification Centre

General Education Curriculum and Examination Department

Lõõtsa 4

11415 Tallinn

Estonia

Tel. (372) 735 0618

Fax: (372) 7350 600

Email: gunda.tire@ekk.edu.ee



Finland

Jouni Välijärvi

University of Jyväskylä

Institute for Educational Research

P.O. Box 35 (Street address: Keskussairaalantie 2)

FI-40014 University of Jyväskylä

Finland

Tel: (358) 14 260 3202

Fax: (358) 14260 3201

Email: Jouni.Valijarvi@jyu.fi



France

Ginette Bourny

Direction de la Programmation et du Développement

Ministere de l'Education Nationale

Bureau DEP-B2

61-65 rue Dutot

75015 PARIS

France

Tel.: (33) 1 55 55 61 15

Email: ginette.bourny@education.gouv.fr



Germany

Manfred Prenzel

(IPN - Leibniz Institute for Science Education Kiel)

TU München School of Education

ZIB Zentrum für internationale

Bildungsvergleichsstudien Augustenstr. 44

80333 München

Germany

Tel.: (49) 89 289 25242

Email: manfred.prenzel@tum.de, pisa2012@edu.tum.de



Christine Sälzer

Zentrum für internationale Bildungsvergleichsstudien

TUM School of Education

Arcisstr. 21

80333 München

Germany

Tel.: (49) 89 28 92 82 71

Email: christine.saelzer@tum.de

Greece

Dr Chryssa Sofianopoulou

Assistant Professor

Dept. of Informatics and Telematics

Harokopio University

89 Harokopou, 17671

Athens, Greece

Tel.: (30) 21 09549284

Fax: (30) 21 09549292

Email: csofian@hua.gr, pisa2012@sch.gr



Hong Kong-China

Esther Ho Sui Chu

Professor

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Faculty of Education

Ho Tim Building

Shatin, N.T.

Hong Kong-China

Tel: (852) 260 96918

Fax: (852) 260 35336

Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk



Hungary

Ms. Ildikó Balázsi

Educational Authority

Department of Assessment and Evaluaton

Szalay u. 10-14

1054 Budapest

Hungary

Tel: (36) 1 374 2431 / (36) 70 451 8705

Fax: (36) 1 374 24 87

Email: balazsi.ildiko@oh.gov.hu



Iceland

Almar Midvik Halldorsson

Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute

Borgartún 7

105 Reykjavík

Iceland

Tel: (354) 550 2400

Fax: (354) 550 2401

Email: almar@namsmat.is



Indonesia

Hari Setiadi

Center for Education Assessment

Ministry of National Education

Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya No.4

(Eks. Komp. Siliwangi)

Jakarta Pusat 10000

Indonesia

Tel.: +384 7007

Fax: +384 9451

Email: harisetiaditop@yahoo.com



Ireland

Rachel Perkins

Educational Research Centre

St Patrick's College

Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Ireland

Tel: (353) 1 806 5216

Fax: (353) 1 837 8779

Email: rachael.perkins@erc.ie; pisa@erc.ie



Israel

Joel Rapp

National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education

Kiryat ha-memshala

125 Menachem Begin Boulevard

12th Floor

Tel Aviv 67012

Israel

Tel: (972) 3 763 2898

Fax: (972) 3 763 2889

Email: yrapp.rama@education.gov.il

Inbal Ron Kaplan

Kiryat ha-memshala

125, Menachem Begin Blvd.

12th Floor

Tel Aviv 67012

Israel

Email: iron.rama@education.gov.il



Italy

Carlo Dichiacchio

INVALSI - Istituto Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema dell'Istruzione

Villa Falconieri

Via F. Borromini 5

00044 Frascati (Roma)

Italy

Email: carlo.dichiacchio@invalsi.it



Japan

Ryo Watanabe

Department for International Research and Cooperation

National Institute for Educational Policy Research (NIER)

3-2-2 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8951

Japan

Tel: (81) 3 3593 6175

Fax: (81) 3 5157 7041

Email: ryo@nier.go.jp



Jordan

Khattab Mohammad Abulibdeh

National Center for Human Resources Development

Yajouz Street (behind the Ministry of Higher Education next to Department of Statistics)

Amman 11941

Jordan

Tel.: (962) 6 533 1451 ext. 117 (office)

Fax: (962) 6 534 0356

Email: klebdeh@nchrd.gov.jo

Kazakhstan

Zhannur Azmagambetova

National Center of Educational Statistics and Assessment

“Financial Center” building

Orynbor St, 18,

Astana 010000

Kazakhstan

Email: a.zhannur.r@gmail.com



Korea

Ji-Min Cho

Korea Institute of Curriculum & Evaluation

25-1 Samchung-dong

Jongro-Ku

110-230 Seoul

Korea

Email: chojimin@kice.re.kr





Latvia

Andris Kangro

Dean

Faculty of Education and Psychology

University of Latvia

Jurmalas Gatve 74/76

Riga LV-1083

Latvia

Tel: (371) 703 4000

Fax: (371) 703 4002

Email: andris.kangro@lu.lv

Liechtenstein

Christian Nidegger

Institut de recherche et de documentation pedagogique (IRDP)

Faubourg de l'Hôpital 43

Case postale 556

Neuchâtel CH-2002

Liechtenstein

Tel.: 41 22 327 74 19

Fax: 41 22 327 57 18

Email: christian.nidegger@etat.ge.ch



Lithuania

Mindaugas Stundza

National Examination Center

Head of Student Achievement Research Division

M. Katkaus str.44

Vilnius LT 09217

Lithuania

Tel: (370) 5 275 6180

Fax: (370) 5 752 268

Email: mindaugas.stundza@nec.lt



Luxembourg

Bettina Boehm

Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports

29, rue Aldringen

L-2926 Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Tel: (352) 478 5211

Fax: (352) 478 5137

Email: bettina.boehm@men.lu



Macao-China

Kwok Cheung

Faculty of Education

University of Macau

Av. Padre Tomás Pereira

S.J. Taipa

Macao SAR

China

Tel: (853) 8397 8738, (853)66829388

Fax: (853) 2883 1694

Email: kccheung@umac.mo

Malaysia

Muhammad Zaini Mohd Zain

c/o Zabani Darus

Educational Planning and Research Division

Ministry of Education, Malaysia

Level 1-14, Block E8 Parcel E

Federal Government Administrative Cente

62604 Putrajaya

Malaysia

Tel.: (603) 888 46578

Fax: (603) 888 46579

Email: pisa@moe.gov.my, zaizai61@gmail.com



Mexico

Maria Antonieta Diaz Gutierrez

Directora de Proyectos Internacionales y Especiales

Instituto Nacional para la Evaluación de la Educación (INEE)

Delegación Benito Juárez

José Maria Velasco 101, col. San José Insurgentes

C.P. 03900

México D.F.

Mexico

Tel.: (52) 55 5482 0900 ext. 1012, 1038

Fax: (52) 55 5482 0900 ext. 1116

Email: adiaz@inee.edu.mx : pisamexico@inee.edu.mx

Montenegro

Divna Paljevic Sturm

Ispitni centar Crne Gore Novaka Miloscva

10/1V 81000 Podgorica

Montenegro

Tel.: (382) 20 667 823

Fax: (382) 20 665 590

Email: divna.paljevic@yahoo.com



The Netherlands

Jesse Koops

Cito

Amsterdamseweg 13

P.O. Box 1034

6801 MG Arnhem

The Netherlands

Tel: (31) 26 352 11 11

Fax: (31) 26 352 13 56

Email: Jesse.Koops@cito.nl

New Zealand

Steve May

PISA 2012 National Project Manager

Comparative Education Research Unit

Research Division

Ministry of Education

Level 2, Kate Sheppard Wing, Vogel Centre

19 Aitken St

P O Box 1666

Wellington

NEW ZEALAND

Tel.: (64) 4 463 8304

Fax: (64) 4 463 8312







‌ Norway

Marit Kjaernsli

ILS, University of Oslo

ILS, Rom 270, 2.etg Øst, Fysikkbygningen

Sem Sælands vei 24

Blindern NO-0317 Oslo

Norway

Tel: (47) 22 85 41 53

Fax: (47) 22 85 74 63

Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no

Peru

Liliana Miranda Molina

Jr. Van de Velde 160

San Borja

Lima 41

Peru

Tel: (51) 1 2155840

Fax: (51) 1 2155840

Email: limirand@pucp.edu.pe



Poland

Michal Federowicz

Polish Academy of Sciences

Institute of Philosophy and Sociology

Nowy Swiat 72

00-330 Warsaw

Poland

Tel: (48) 22 657 2853

Fax: (48) 22 826 9948/7823/7181

Email: Federowi@ifispan.waw.pl





Portugal

Prof Ana Sousa Ferreira

ProjAVI Coordinator

International Projects for Student Assessments (ProjAVI)

Ministry of Education and Science

Travessa das Terras de Sant' Ana, 15

1250-269 Lisboa, PORTUGAL

Tel: (351) 213 89 5101/5109

Email: ana.ferreira@dgeec.mec.pt



Qatar

Aysha Al-Hashemi

Student Assessment Office

Supreme Education Council

"E" Ring Road

P.O. Box 35111

Doha

Qatar

Email: a.alhashemi@sec.gov.qa



Romania

Silviu Cristian Mirescu

National Center for Curriculum and Assessment in Pre-university Education

26, General Berthelot Street

Bucharest I/010160

Romania

Tel: (402) 131 44411

Fax: (402) 131 03207

Email: cristian.mirescu@rocnee.eu



Russian Federation

Galina Kovaleva

Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education

Russian Academy of Education

Pogodinskaya 8, rooms 642, 629

119435 MOSCOW

Russian Federation

Tel: (7) 95 246 2421

Fax: (7) 95 246 2421, 246 2111

Email: centeroko@mail.ru; galina_kovaleva_rao@mail.ru

Republic of Serbia

Dragica Pavlovic Babic

Institute for Psychology

Faculty of Philosophy

Drenovacka St. 3

Belgrade

Serbia - Montenegro (Serbia)

Tel: 381 11 639 724

Fax: 381 11 639 724

Email: dpavlovi@f.bg.ac.rs

Singapore

Poon Chew Leng

Deputy Director, Research and Evaluation

Ministry of Education

Block B, Level 1

285, Ghim Moh Road

Singapore 279622

Email: poon_chew_leng@moe.gov.sg

Sean Tan

Ministry of Education

Block B, Level 1

285, Ghim Moh Road

Singapore 279622

Email: Sean_Tan@moe.gov.sg





Slovak Republic

Julia Miklovicova

Department of Educational Measurements

National Institute for Education

Pluhova 8

83000 Bratislava 3

Slovak Republic

Tel: (421) 2 68 260 208

Email: julia.miklovicova@nucem.sk



Slovenia

Mojca Straus

Educational Research Institute

Gerbiceva 62

1000 Ljubljana

Slovenia

Tel: (386) 1 420 1241

Fax: (386) 1 420 1266

Email: pisa@pei.si; mojca.straus@pei.si



Spain

Lis Cercadillo

Asesora tecnico-docente

Ministry of Education and Science

Institute of Evaluation

C/San Fernado del Jarama, 14

28002-Madrid

Spain

Tel: (34) 91 745 9239

Fax: (34) 91 745 9249

Email: lis.cercadillo@mecd.es



Sweden

Magnus Oskarsson

Department of Education

Mid Sweden University

Technology, Physics and Maths Dept

Mid Sweden University

Universitetsbacken

HÄRNÖSAND SE-871 88

Sweden

Email: magnus.oskarsson@miun.se



Switzerland

Christian Nidegger

Institut de recherche et de documentation pedagogique (IRDP)

Faubourg de l'Hôpital 43

Case postale 556

Neuchâtel CH-2002

Switzerland

Tel.: 41 22 327 74 19

Fax: 41 22 327 57 18

Email: christian.nidegger@etat.ge.ch



Thailand

Sunee Klainin

The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology

924 Sukhumvit

Prakhanong, Klong Toey Bangkok 10110,

Thailand

Tel.: (66) 2 3817 529

Fax: (66) 2 239 20583

Email: s1.klainin@ipst.ac.th

Tunisia

Mohamed Kamel Essid

General Director

Centre National d'Innovation Pédagogique et de Recherches en Education

Ministère de l'Education

130, Boulevard du 9 avril 1938

1006 - Tunis

Tunisia

Email: med.kamel.essid@edunet.tn



Turkey



Ali PANAL

Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı - Yenilik ve Eğitim Teknolojileri Genel Müdürlüğü (YEĞİTEK)

Ministry of National Education -General Directorate of Innovation and Educational Technologies

Teknikokullar 06500

ANKARA

Turkey

Tel: (90) 312 296 9405

Fax: (90) 312 213 8302

Email: pisa@meb.gov.tr

United Arab Emirates

Ms. Moza Rashid Al-Ghufli

Ministry of Education - Assessment Department

Al Nahdah Road, Al Qusais 3, Deira

Dubai

Tel.: (971) 4 217 6467

Fax: (971) 4 263 8113

Email: Moza.Ghufli@moe.gov.ae, pisa.uae@moe.go.ae

United Kingdom

Rebecca Wheater

Research Manager

Centre for International Comparisons

National Foundation for Educational Research

The Mere

Upton Park

Slough, Berkshire SL1 2DQ

United Kingdom

Tel: (44) (0) 1753 574123, 44 (0) 1753 637310

Fax: (44) (0) 1753 691632

Email: r.wheater@nfer.ac.uk ; pisa_quk@nfer.ac.uk



United States of America

Holly Xie

National Center for Education Statistics

1990 K St. NW, Rm. 9069

Washington, DC 20006

United States of America

Tel: (1) 202 502 7314

Fax: (1) 202 502 7468

Email: Holly.Xie@ed.gov





Dana Kelly

National Center for Educational Statistics

1990 K St, NW, Room 9069

Washington, DC 20006

United States of America

Tel.: (1) 202 219 7101

Email: dana.kelly@ed.gov



Uruguay

María H. Sánchez

Dirección de Investigación, Evaluación y Estadísticas. ANEP

Programa PISA Uruguay

Río Negro 1308 Piso 4

Montevideo

Uruguay

Tel: (598) 2 9030446/ 9030447

Email: mari25.sanchez@gmail.com‌

Vietnam

My Ha LE THI

National Project Manager

Vietnam PISA Office

23 Ta Quang Buu street, Hai Ba Trung District, Ha Noi, Vietnam

Tel. (84) 4 362 31513

Fax: (84) 4 362 31512

Email: pisavietnam@gmail.com