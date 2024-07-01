Through National Project Managers, participating countries/economies implement OECD/PISA at the national level subject to the agreed administration procedures. National Project Managers play a vital role in ensuring that implementation is of high quality, and verify and evaluate the survey results, analyses, reports and publications.
PISA National Project Managers (NPMs): 2025 2022 2018 2015 2012 2009 2006 2003 2000
Argentina
Marta Kisilevsky
Dirección Nacional de Información y Evaluación de la Calidad Educativa
Ministerio de Educación, Ciencia y Tecnologia
Paraguay 1657 2nd floor Of. 201
C1062ACA Ciudad de Buenos Aires
Argentina
Tel: (54) 11 4129-1448/9
Fax: (54) 11 4129 1447
Email: mkisilev@me.gov.ar
Australia
Sue Thomson
ACER
19 Prospect Hill Road
CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124
Tel: (61) 3 9277 5727
Fax: (61) 3 9277 5500
Email: thomsons@acer.edu.au
Austria
Günter Haider
University of Salzburg
Project Centre for Comparative Educational Science
Akademiestrasse 26/2
SALZBURG A-5020
Austria
Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246
Fax: (43) 662 8044 610
Email: pisa@zvb-austria.at ;
haider@zvb-austria.at
Claudia Schreiner
University of Salzburg
Akademiestrasse 26/1
Salzburg A-5010
Austria
Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246
Fax: (43) 662 8044 610
Email: pisa@zvb-austria.at ; schreiner@zvb-austria.at
Azerbaijan
Emin Meherremov
Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Student Assessment Department
Khatai Avenue, 49
Baku AZ 1008
Azerbaijan
Tel: (994) 12 496 3880
Fax: (994) 12 496 3761
Email: eminmeh@rambler.ru ; tsharifov@mail.ru
Belgium
Inge de Meyer
University of Ghent
Centre for Educational Affairs
Henri Dunantlaan, 2
B-9000 Gent
Belgium
Tel: (32) 9 264 86 69
Fax: (32) 9 233 86 88
Email: Inge.Demeyer@UGent.be
Brazil
Sheyla Carvalho Lira
National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (INEP)
Esplanada dos Ministerios,
Bloco L, Anexo Il, Sala 418
70047-900
Brazil
Tel: (55) 61 2104 8848
Fax: (55) 61 2104 9439
Email: sheyla.lira@inep.gov.br; pisa@inep.gov.br
Bulgaria
Svetla Petrova
Center for Control and Assessment of Education Quality
125 Tsarigradsko shosse blvd., bl. 5
1113 Sofia
Bulgaria
Tel: (359) 2 970 5650
Fax: (359) 88 787 8032
Email: s.petrova@minedu.government.bg
Canada
Dianne Pennock
Coordinator of Assessment
Council of Ministers of Education, Canada
95 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106
Toronto, Ontario M4V 1N6
Canada
Tel: (1) 416 962 8100 extension 240
Fax: (1) 416 962 2800
Email: d.pennock@cmec.ca
Tamara Knighton
Project Manager
Centre for Education Statistics
Statistics Canada
Main Building, SC 2000
Tunney's Pasture
Ottawa Ontaria K1A 0T6
Canada K1A 0T6
Tel: (1) 613 951 1696
Fax: (1) 613 951 3107
Email: Tamara.Knighton@statcan.ca
Chile
Leonor Cariola
Estudios Internacionales, Ministerio de Educación
Unidad de Curriculum y Evaluación
Alameda 1146 Sector B Piso 8
Santiago
Chile
Tel: (562) 390 45 72 - (562) 390 45 76
Fax: (562) 390 46 94
Email: leonor.cariola@mineduc.cl ; international@mineduc.cl
Colombia
Francisco Ernesto Reyes J.
Logistics Director
ICFES
Colombia
Tel: (57) 1 2828 549
Email: pisa_colombia@icfes.gov.co
Croatia
Michelle Bras Roth
National PISA Centre
National Centre for External Evaluation of Education
Marulicev trg 18/II
10 000 Zagreb
Croatia
Tel: (385) 1 4501 826
Fax: (385) 1 4501 824
Email: mbc_studio@yahoo.com
Czech Republic
Jana Paleckova
Institute for Information on Education
Senovazne nam. 26
110 06 Praha 1
Czech Republic
Tel: (420) 2 24 398 447
Fax: (420) 2 24 39 82 78
Email: paleckov@uiv.cz
Denmark
Niels Egelund
The Danish University for Education
Emdupvej 101
DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
Denmark
Tel: (45) 88 88 95 10
Fax: (45) 88 88 97 07
Email: egelund@dpu.dk
Estonia
Imbi Henno
National Examination and Qualification Centre
General Education Curriculum and Examination Department
Lõõtsa 4
11415 Tallinn
Estonia
Tel: (372) 7350 635
Fax: (372) 6281 600
Email: imbi.henno@ekk.edu.ee
Finland
Pekka Arinen
(Current NPM for PISA2000, 2003 and 2006)
Centre for Educational Assessment
University of Helsinki
Tel: +358 (9) 191 4044
Fax: +358 (41) 518 1947
Email: pekka.arinen@helsinki.fi
France
Ginette Bourny
Ministere de l'Education Nationale
Direction de la Programmation et du Développement
3-5, Boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris
France
Phone: (33) 1 55 55 61 15
Personal Email: ginette.bourny@education.gouv.fr
National Centre Email: ginette.bourny@education.gouv.fr
Germany
Manfred Prenzel
Universität Kiel
Institut für die Pädagogik der Naturwissenschaften
Olshausenstr. 62
D-24098 Kiel
Germany
Tel: (49) 431 880 3120
Fax: (49) 431 880 5524
Email: pisa2006@ipn.uni-kiel.de ; prenzel@ipn.uni-kiel.de
Greece
Panos Kazantzis
Education Research Centre of Greece (KEE)
2 Agiou Andreou Street
Athens 105 56
Greece
Tel: (30) 10 210 3312406/3310283
Fax: (30) 10 210 3257336
Personal Email: oosa@kee.gr
National Centre Email: oosa@kee.gr
Hong Kong-China
Esther Ho Sui Chu
Associate Professor
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Faculty of Education
Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 260 96918
Fax: (852) 260 35336
Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk
Hungary
Ms. Ildikó Balázsi
Educational Authority
Department of Assessment and Evaluation
Báthory u. 10.
1054 Budapest
Hungary
Tel: (36) 1 374 2431 / (36) 70 451 8705
Fax: (36) 1 374 2487
Email: balazsi.ildiko@oh.gov.hu
Iceland
Almar Midvik Halldorsson
Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute
Borgartún 7
105 Reykjavík
Iceland
Tel: (354) 55 10 560
Fax: (354) 55 10 590
Email: almar@namsmat.is
Indonesia
Burhanuddin Tola
Ministry of National Education
Centre for Education Assessment
Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya No. 4
(Eks. Komp. Siliwangi)
Jakarta Pusat 10 000
Indonesia
Email: btola@centrin.net.id ; pisa@centrin.net.id
Ireland
Eemer Eivers
Educational Research Centre
St Patrick's College
Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Ireland
Personal Email: eemer.eivers@erc.ie
National Centre Email: pisa@erc.ie
Israel
Bracha Kramarski
Head of Teachers Training Department and Deputy Director
School of Education
Bar-Ilan University
Ramat-Gan 52900
Israel
Tel: (972) 3 5318447
Fax: (972) 3 5353319
Email: kramab@mail.biu.ac.il
Italy
Bruno Losito
Istituto Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema dell’Istruzione (INVALSI)
Villa Falconieri – Via F. Borromini 5
I-00044 Frascati (Roma)
Italy
Tel: (39) 06 941 85240
Fax: (39) 06 941 85215
Email: pisa2006@invalsi.it
Japan
Ryo Watanabe
Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)
National Institute for Educational Policy Research (NIER)
3-2-2 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8951
Japan
Tel: (81) 3 6733 6980
Fax: (81) 3 5157 7041
Email: ryo@nier.go.jp
Jordan
Khattab Mohammad Abulibdeh
The Danish National Institute of Social Research (SFI)
Yajouz Street
Behind the Ministry of Higher Education
Next to Department of Statistics
Jordan
Phone: (962) 6 533 1451
Fax: (962) 6 534 0356
Personal Email: klebdeh@nchrd.gov.jo
National Centre Email: klebdeh@nchrd.gov.jo
Korea
Mee-Kyeong Lee
Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation
25-1 Samchung-dong
Chongro-ku
Seoul 110-230
Republic of Korea
Tel: (82) 2 3704 3649
Fax: (82) 2 3704 3570
Email: mklee@kice.re.kr
Kyrgyzstan
Inna Valkova
Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods (CEATM)
Tynystanova street, bld. 98
Bishkek, 720 000
Kyrgyzstan
Tel: (996) 312 66 4838
Fax: (996) 312 66 4838
Email: inval@accels.elcat.kg
Latvia
Andris Kangro
Dean
Faculty of Education and Psychology
University of Latvia
Jurmalas Gatve 74/76
Riga LV-1083
Latvia
Tel: 371 703 4000
Fax: 371 703 4002
Email: andris.kangro@lu.lv
Lithuania
Jolita Dudaité
National Examination Center
Head of Student Achievement Research Division
M. Katkaus g.44
Vilnius LT 09217
Lithuania
Tel: (370) 2 275 6180
Fax: (370) 2 752 268
Email: jolita@nec.lt
Luxembourg
Iris Blanke
Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports
29, rue Aldringen
L-2926 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Tel: (352) 478 5213
Fax: (352) 478 5137
Email: iblanke@men.lu
Macao-China
Lam Fat LO
Associate Dean
Faculty of Education
University of Macao
Av. Padre Tomás Pereira
S.J. Taipa
Macao, China
Tel: (853) 397 4774
Fax: (853) 83 16 95
Email: lflo@umac.mo
Mexico
Antonieta Diaz Gutierrez
Director General Adjunto
Instituto Nacional para la Evaluación de la Educación (INEE)
Delegación Benito Juárez
C.P. 03900
México D.F.
Mexico
Phone: (52) 55 54820900 ext 1035, 1064
Personal Email:
National Centre Email: pisamexico@inee.edu.mx
The Netherlands
Erna Gille
CITO group
Nieuwe Oeverstraat 50
6811 JB Arnheim
Netherlands
Phone: (31) 26 352 1448
Fax: (31) 26 352 1200
Personal Email: erna.gille@citogroep.nl
National Centre Email: erna.gille@citogroep.nl
New Zealand
Maree Telford
Ministry of Education
Research Division
45-47 Pipitea Street
Thorndon, Wellington
New Zealand
Tel: (64) 4 463 8300
Fax: (64) 4 463 8088
Email: Maree.telford@minedu.govt.nz
Norway
Marit Kjaernsli
ILS, University of Oslo
ILS, Rom 270, 2.etg Øst, Fysikkbygningen
Sem Sælands vei 24
BLINDERN NO-0316 OSLO
Norway
Tel: (47) 22 85 41 53
Fax: (47) 22 85 74 63
Personal Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no
National Centre Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no
Poland
Michal Federowicz
Institute of Philosophy and Sociology
Polish Academy of Sciences
NOWY SWIAT 72
00-330 Warszawa
Poland
Tel: (48) 22 657 2853
Fax: (48) 22 826 9948 / 8267823 / 8267181
Email: federowi@ifispan.waw.pl
Portugal
Lídia Padinha
Gabinete de Avaliação Educacional (GAVE)
Rua Sampaio Pina, nº 12 - 1º Esq.
1070-248 Lisboa
Portugal
Tel: (35) 1 21 798 1360
Fax: (35) 1 21 796 6019
Email: pisa@gave.pt
Qatar
Juan Enrique Froemel
Director, Office of Student Assessment
Evaluation Institute
Supreme Educational Council
"E" Ring Road
P.O. Box 35 111
Qatar
Tel: (974) 467 7945
Fax: (974) 467 4639
Email: efroemel@sec.gov.qa ; jfroemel@entelchile.net
Romania
Adrian Stoica
National Assessment and Examination Service
26 General Berthelot Street
Bucharest I/70738
Romania
Tel: (401) 314 44 11
Fax: (401) 314 44 11
Email: astoica@snee.ro
Russian Federation
Galina Kovalyova
Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education
Russian Academy of Education
Pogodinskaya 8, rooms 223, 225
119435 MOSCOW
Russian Federation
Tel: (7) 095 246 2421
Fax: (7) 095 246 2421, 246 2111
Email: centeroko@ioso.ru ; gkovalev@aha.ru
Serbia and Montenegro
Dragica Pavlovic Babic
Faculty of Philosophy
Institute for Psychology
Drenovacka St. 3
Belgrade
Serbia - Montenegro (Serbia)
Phone: ++(381) (11) 639 724
Fax: ++(381) (11) 639 724
Personal Email: dpavlovi@f.bg.ac.yu
National Centre Email: pisa@cg.yu
Ana Grego
Ministry of Education and Science of Montenegro
Rimski trg b. b.
81 000 Podgorica
Montenegro
Serbia and Montenegro (Montenegro)
Tel: (381) 81 405 310
Fax: (381) 81 405 334
Email: pisa@cg.yu ; anag@mn.yu
Slovak Republic
Paulina Korsnakova
Statny pedagogicky ustav
Department of Educational Measurement
Pluhova 8
830 00 BRATISLAVA 3
Slovak Republic
Phone: (42) 12 4437 1145
Fax: (42) 12 4437 1187
Personal Email: Paulina.Korsnakova@statpedu.sk
National Centre Email: Paulina.Korsnakova@statpedu.sk
Slovenia
Mojca Straus
Educational Research Institute
Gerbiceva 62
1000 Ljubljana
Slovenia
Tel: (386) 1 420 1262
Fax: (386) 1 420 1266
National Centre Email: pisa@pei.si ; mojca.straus@pei.si
Spain
Lis Cercadillo
Asesora tecnico-docente
Ministry of Education and Science
Institute of Evaluation
C/San Fernado del Jarama, 14
28002-Madrid
Spain
Tel: (34) 9174 59242
Fax: (34) 9174 59249
Personal Email: lis.cercadillo@mec.es
National Centre Email: pisa.spain@mec.es
Sweden
Karl-Göran Karlsson
Mid Sweden University
Department of Technology, Physics and Mathematics
Mid Sweden University
Härnösand 87188
Sweden
Tel: (46) 611 86107
Fax: (46) 611 86160
Personal Email: KG.Karlsson@miun.se
National Centre Email: KG.Karlsson@miun.se
Switzerland
Huguette McCluskey
Swiss Federal Statistical Office
PISA Switzerland
10, Espace de l'Europe
CH-2010 Neuchâtel
Switzerland
Tel: (41) 32 713 62 41
Fax: (41) 32 713 68 57
Email: Huguette.mccluskey@bfs.admin.ch
Chinese Taipei
Huann-shyang Lin
President
National Hualien University of Education
123 Hua-Hsi Road, Hualien
Chinese Taipei 970
Tel: (886) 3 822 7106 ext 2880
Fax: (886) 3 822 6664
Email: t1666@mail.nhlue.edu.tw
Fou-Lai Lin
National Science Council
Department of Science Education
21F, #106 Ho-Ping E. Rd. Sec.2
10636 Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Tel: (886) 2 27377553
Fax: (886) 2 27377677
Email: linfl@nsc.gov.tw
Thailand
Sunee Klainin
The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology
924 Sukhumvit
Prakhanong, Klong Toey
Bangkok 10110
Thailand
Tel: (66) 2 381 7529
Fax: (66) 2 381 0750
Email: s1.klainin@ipst.ac.th
Tunisia
Néjib Ayed
Centre National d'Innovation Pédagogique et de Recherches en Education
130, Boulevard du 9 avril 1938
1006 Tunis
Tunisia
Tel: (216) 71 567 327
Fax: (216) 71 561 284
Email: Nejib.ayed@minedu.edunet.tn
Turkey
Sevki Karaca
T.C.
Egitimi Arastirma ve Gelistirme Dairesi Baskanligi (EARGED)
Education Research and Development Directorate
Gazi Mustafa Kemal Bulvari No:109/6
06570 Maltepe
Ankara
Turkey
Tel: (90) 312 231 60 72
Fax: (90) 312 231 62 05
Personal Email: earged@meb.gov.tr
National Centre Email: earged@meb.gov.tr
United Kingdom
Jenny Bradshaw
National Foundation for Educational Research
Department of Assessment and Measurement
The Mere
Upton Park
Slough SL1 2DQ
United Kingdom
Tel: (44) (0) 1753 57 4123
Fax: (44) (0) 1753 63 7108
Email: j.bradshaw@nfer.ac.uk ; pisa_quk@nfer.ac.uk
United Kingdom (Scotland)
John C. Hall
The SCRE Centre
University of Glasgow
Faculty of Education
St. Andrew's Building
11, Eldon Street
Glasgow, G3 6NH
Scotland
Tel: 44 (141) 330 3490
Fax: 44 (141) 330 3491
Email: john.c.hall@scre.ac.uk
United States of America
Holly Xie
National Center for Education Statistics
1990 K St. NW, Rm. 9020
Washington, DC 20006
United States of America
Tel: (1) 202 502 7314
Fax: (1) 202 502 7468
Email: Holly.Xie@ed.gov
Uruguay
Andrés Peri
Gerencia de Investigación y Evaluación de Codicen
Administración Nacional de Educación Pública
Plaza Independencia 822 Primer Entrepiso
11100 Montevideo
Uruguay
Personal Email: geduc@anep.edu.uy
National Centre Email: invyeval@adinet.com.uy