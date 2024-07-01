Through National Project Managers, participating countries/economies implement OECD/PISA at the national level subject to the agreed administration procedures. National Project Managers play a vital role in ensuring that implementation is of high quality, and verify and evaluate the survey results, analyses, reports and publications.
PISA National Project Managers (NPMs): 2025 2022 2018 2015 2012 2009 2006 2003 2000
Albania
Edmond Lulja
Director
Central Agency for the Assessment of Student Achievement
Rruga 'Naim Frasheri' , Nr. 37
Tirana
Albania
Tel: (355) 4 253 494
Fax: (355) 4 253 494
Email: edlulja@yahoo.com
Argentina
Antonio Gutiérrez
Direccion Nacional de Información y Evaluación de la Calidad Educativa
Ministerio de Educación, Ciencia y Tecnologia
Paraguay 1657 2nd floor Of. 201
C1062ACA Ciudad de Buenos Aires
Argentina
Tel: (54) 11 4129 1448/9
Fax: (54) 11 4129 1447
Email: AGutierrez@me.gov.ar
Australia
Sue Thomson
ACER
19 Prospect Hill Road
CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124
Tel: (61) 3 9277 5727
Fax: (61) 3 9277 5500
Email: thomsons@acer.edu.au
Austria
Ursula Schwantner
Federal Institute for Educational Research, Innovation & Development of the Austrian School System Salzburg
Center for Educational Monitoring & Standards
Alpenstraße 121
5020 Salzburg / Austria
Tel: (43) 662 620088 3210
Fax: (43) 662 620088 3200
Email: u.schwantner@bifie.at
Azerbaijan
Emin Meherremov
Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Student Assessment Department
Khatai Avenue, 49
Baku AZ 1008
Azerbaijan
Tel: (994) 12 496 3880
Fax: (994) 12 496 3761
Email: eminmeh@rambler.ru ; tsharifov@mail.ru
Belgium
Inge de Meyer
University of Ghent
Centre for Educational Affairs
Henri Dunantlaan, 2
B-9000 Gent
Belgium
Tel: (32) 9 264 86 69
Fax: (32) 9 233 86 88
Email: Inge.Demeyer@UGent.be
Ariane Baye
Université de Liège
Service de Pédagogie expérimentale
bd du Rectorat, 5 Bât.
B32 B/4000 LIEGE (Sart Tilman)
Belgium
Email: ariane.baye@ulg.ac.be
Brazil
Sheyla Carvalho Lira
INEP / Diretoria de Avaliação da Educação Básica
SRTV Sul, QUADRA 701, BLOCO M
Edifício Dário Macedo, 3º andar
Brasília / DF 70340-909
Brasil
Tel. : (55) 61 3799-3387 / 3799-3388
Fax:
Email: sheyla.lira@inep.gov.br; pisa@inep.gov.br
Bulgaria
Svetla Petrova
Center for Control and Assessment of Education Quality
125 Tsarigradsko shosse blvd., bl. 5
1113 Sofia
Bulgaria
Tel: (359) 2 970 5650
Fax: (359) 2 870 2062
Email: s.petrova@minedu.government.bg
Canada
Pierre Brochu
Council on Ministers of Education, Canada
95 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106 Toronto Ontario M4V 1N6
Canada
Tel: (416) 962-8100 poste/ext. 258
Fax: (416) 962-2800
Email: p.brochu@cmec.ca
Tamara Knighton
Project Manager
Centre for Education Statistics
Statistics Canada
Main Building, 2nd floor SC 2000
Tunney's Pasture
Ottawa Ontaria K1A 0T6
Canada K1A 0T6
Tel: (1) 613 951 1696
Fax: (1) 613 951 3107
Email: Tamara.Knighton@statcan.ca
Chile
Ema Lagos Campos
Estudios Internacionales, Ministerio de Educación
Unidad de Curriculum y Evaluación
Alameda 1146 Sector B Piso 8
Santiago
Chile
Tel: (562) 390 45 75/72
Fax: (562) 390 46 94
Email: ema.lagos@mineduc.cl; elagosc@yahoo.es
China (Shanghai)
Minxuan Zhang
President
Shanghai Academy of Educational Sciences (SAES)
c/o Ms Lu Jing, 21 Chaling Road North
200032 Shanghai
People's Republic of China
Tel: (8621) 641 62 829
Fax: (8621) 641 62 829
Email: mxzhang@shnu.edu.cn
Colombia
Francisco Ernesto Reyes J.
Logistics Director
ICFES Calle 17 No. 3-40 Bogota, D.C.
Colombia
Tel: (57) 1 282 8549
Fax: (57) 1 586 8236
Email: pisa_colombia@icfes.gov.co
Croatia
Michelle Bras Roth
National PISA Centre
National Centre for External Evaluation of Education
(Nacionalni centar za vanjsko vrednovanje obrazovanja)
PISA centar
Marulicev trg 18
10 000 Zagreb
Croatia
Tel: (385) 1 4501 826
Fax: (385) 1 4501 824
Email: mbc_studio@yahoo.com
Czech Republic
Jana Paleckova
Institute for Information on Education
Senovazne nam. 26
110 06 Praha 1
Czech Republic
Tel: (420) 2 24 398 447
Fax: (420) 2 24 398 278
Email: paleckov@uiv.cz
Denmark
Niels Egelund
The Danish University for Education
Tuborgvej 164
DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
Denmark
Tel: (45) 88 88 95 10
Fax: (45) 88 88 97 07
Email: egelund@dpu.dk
Dubai (United Arab Emirates)
Ms. Mariam Al Ali
Knowledge & Human Development Authority (KHDA)
Block 8, 4th Floor
Dubai Academic City
P.O Box 500008
Dubai (United Arab Emirates)
Tel. (971) 4 364 3677
Fax: (971) 4 364 0001
Email: Mariam.AlAli@khda.gov.ae
Estonia
Ms. Gunda Tire
Chief Expert
National Examination and Qualification Centre
General Education Curriculum and Examination Department
Lõõtsa 4
11415 Tallinn
Estonia
Tel. (372) 735 0618
Fax: (372) 7350 600
Email: gunda.tire@ekk.edu.ee
Finland
Jouni Välijärvi
University of Jyväskylä
Institute for Educational Research
P.O. Box 35 (Street address: Keskussairaalantie 2)
FI-40014 University of Jyväskylä
Finland
Tel: (358) 14 260 3202
Fax: (358) 14260 3201
Email: Jouni.Valijarvi@ktl.jyu.fi
France
Sylvie Fumel
Bureau des évaluations et des outlis pour le pilotage pédagogique
Sous-direction de la performance de l'enseignement scolaire
Direction de l'évaluation, de la prospecitve et de la performance
Ministere de l'éducation nationale, de la recherche et de l'enseignement supérieur
Bureau 507 61/65 rue Dutot
75015 Paris
France
Tel: +33 (1) 55 55 77 35
Fax: +33 (1) 55 55 77 37
Email: sylvie.fumel@education.gouv.fr
Germany
Eckhard Klieme
Deutsches Institut für Internationale Pädagogische Forschung (DIPF)
Schlossstrasse. 29
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Tel: +49 (69) 2470 8107
Fax: +49 (69) 24708 118
Email: klieme@dipf.de
Nina Jude
Deutsches Institut für Internationale Pädagogische Forschung (DIPF)
German Institute for International Educational Research
Schloßstr. 29
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Tel: 49 (69) 2470 8111
Fax: 49 (69) 2470 8444
Email: jude@dipf.de
Greece
Prof. Vassilia Hatzinikita
Education Research Centre of Greece (K.E.E.)
2 Agiou Andreou Street
105 56 Athens
Greece
Tel.(30) 10 210 331 2406/0283
Fax (30) 10 210 325 7336
Email: oosa@kee.gr,hatzinikita@eap.gr
Hong Kong-China
Esther Ho Sui Chu
Professor
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Faculty of Education
Ho Tim Building Shatin, N.T.
Hong Kong-China
Tel: (852) 260 96918
Fax: (852) 260 35336
Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk
Hungary
Ms. Ildikó Balázsi
Educational Authority
Department of Assessment and Evaluation
Báthory u. 10.
1054 Budapest
Hungary
Tel: (36) 1 374 2431 / (36) 70 451 8705
Fax: (36) 1 374 2487
Email: balazsi.ildiko@oh.gov.hu
Iceland
Almar Midvik Halldorsson
Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute
Borgartún 7
105 Reykjavík
Iceland
Tel: (354) 550 2400
Fax: (354) 550 2401
Email: almar@namsmat.is
Indonesia
Burhanuddin Tola
Director of Centre for Educational Assessment
National Office of Educational Research and Development
Ministry of National Education
Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya No. 4
(Eks. Komp. Siliwangi)
Jakarta Pusat 10 000
Indonesia
Email: btola@centrin.net.id; pisa@centrin.net.id
Ireland
Rachel Perkins
Educational Research Centre
St Patrick's College
Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Ireland
Tel: (353) 1 837 3789 / 353 1806 5224
Fax: (353) 1 837 8997
Email: rachael.perkins@erc.ie; pisa@erc.ie
Israel
Joel Rapp
National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education
Kiryat Hamemshala
125 Menachem Begin Boulevard
12th Floor
Tel Aviv 67012
Israel
Tel: (972) 3 763 2898
Fax: (972) 3 763 2889
Email: yrapp.rama@education.gov.il
Inbal Ron Kaplan
Kiryat ha-memshala
125, Menachem Begin Blvd.
12th Floor
Tel Aviv 67012
Israel
Email: iron.rama@education.gov.il
Italy
Ms Laura Palmerio
INVALSI - Istituto Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema dell'Istruzione
Via F. Borromini 5
00044 Frascati (Rome)
Italy
Tel: +39 06 9418 5304
Fax: +39 06 9418 5228
Email: laura.palmerio@invalsi.it
Japan
Ryo Watanabe
Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)
National Institute for Educational Policy Research (NIER)
3-2-2 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8951
Japan
Tel: (81) 3 6733 6980
Fax: (81) 3 5157 7041
Email: ryo@nier.go.jp
Jordan
Khattab Mohammad Abulibdeh
National Center for Human Resources Development
Yajouz Street (behind the Ministry of Higher Education next to Department of Statistics)
Jordan
Phone: (962) 6 533 1451
Fax: (962) 6 534 0356
Email: klebdeh@nchrd.gov.jo
Damitov Bazar Kabdoshevich
National Center for Assessment of the Quality of Education
Minsk St, 4
Astana 010000
Kazakhstan
Tel: (8) 7172 37 03 46
Fax: (8) 7172 37 03 46
Email: edu@nursat.kz
Korea
Kyung-Hee Kim, ph.D
25-1, Samchung-Dong, Jongno-Gu
Seoul
Korea 110-23
Tel: (82) 2 3704 3575
Email: khee@kice.re.kr
Kyrgyzstan
Inna Valkova
Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods (CEATM)
Tynystanova street, bld. 98
Bishkek, 720 000
Kyrgyzstan
Tel: (996) 312 66 4838
Fax: (996) 312 66 4838
Email: inval@ceatm.elcat.kg
Latvia
Andris Kangro
Dean
Faculty of Education and Psychology
University of Latvia
Jurmalas Gatve 74/76
Riga LV-1083
Latvia
Tel: (371) 703 4000
Fax: (371) 703 4002
Email: andris.kangro@lu.lv
Lithuania
Mindaugas Stundza
National Examination Center
Head of Student Achievement Research Division
M. Katkaus str.44
Vilnius LT 09217
Lithuania
Tel: (370) 5 275 6180
Fax: (370) 5 752 268
Email: mindauagas.stundza@nec.lt
Luxembourg
Bettina Boehm
Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports
29, rue Aldringen
L-2926 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Tel: (352) 478 5211
Fax: (352) 478 5137
Email: bettina.boehm@men.lu
Macao-China
Kwok Cheung
Faculty of Education
University of Macau
Av. Padre Tomás Pereira
S.J. Taipa
Macao SAR
China
Tel: (853) 397 8738
Fax: (853) 2883 1694
Email: kccheung@umac.mo
Mexico
Maria Antonieta Diaz Gutierrez
Directora de Proyectos Internacionales y Especiales
Instituto Nacional para la Evaluación de la Educación (INEE)
Delegación Benito Juárez
José Maria Velasco 101, col. San José Insurgentes
C.P. 03900
México D.F.
Mexico
Tel.: (52) 55 54820900 ext. 1012, 1038
Fax: (52) 55 5482 0900 ext. 1116
Email: adiaz@inee.edu.mx : pisamexico@inee.edu.mx
Republic of Moldova
Lesanu Mihai
1, Piata Marii Adunari Nationale
Chisinau MS 2033
Republic of Moldova
Tel: (373) 22 27 74 20
Fax: (373) 22 27 74 20
Email: aee@edu.md
Montenegro
Divna Paljevic Sturm
Ispitni centar Crne Gore Novaka Miloscva
10/1V 81000 Podgorica
Montenegro
Tel.: (381) 81 231 962
Fax: (381) 81 231 962
Email: divna.paljevic@iccg.cg.yu
The Netherlands
Claudia Loijens - van Rhijn
CITO group
Amsterdamseweg 13
6814 CM Arnhem
Netherlands
Phone: (31) 26 352 1043
Fax: (31) 26 352 1200
Email: claudia.loijens@cito.nl
Erna Gille
CITO
Institute for Educational Measurement
Amsterdamseweg 13
6814 CM Arnhem
Netherlands
Tel: (31) 26 352 1448
Fax: (31) 26 352 1200
Email: erna.gille@cito.nl
New Zealand
Maree Telford
Ministry of Education
Research Division
45-47 Pipitea Street
Thorndon, Wellington
New Zealand
Tel: (64) 4 463 8300
Fax: (64) 4 463 8088
Email: Maree.telford@minedu.govt.nz
Norway
Marit Kjaernsli
ILS, University of Oslo
ILS, Rom 270, 2.etg Øst, Fysikkbygningen
Sem Sælands vei 24
BLINDERN NO-0316 OSLO
Norway
Tel: (47) 22 85 41 53
Fax: (47) 22 85 74 63
Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no
Panama
Nora Luz Hernandez
Ministerio de Educacion de la Republica de Panama
Unidad de Idiomas Apartado postal 2440, Panama 3
Panama
Tel: (507) 511 4459 515 7300 ext. 8690
Fax: (507) 511 4459
Email: noraluzhernandez@hotmail.com
Peru
Liliana Miranda Molina
Jr. Van de Velde 160
San Borja
Lima 41
Peru
Tel: (51) 1 2155840
Fax: (51) 1 2155840
Email: limirand@pucp.edu.pe
Poland
Michal Federowicz
Polish Academy of Sciences
Institute of Philosophy and Sociology
Nowy Swiat 72
00-330 Warsaw
Poland
Tel: (48) 22 657 2853
Fax: (48) 22 826 9948/7823/7181
Email: Federowi@ifispan.waw.pl
Portugal
M. Anabela Serrão
GAVE - Gabinete de Avaliação Educacional - Educational Evaluation Department
Ministério da Educação - Ministry of Education
15, Travessa Terras de Sant'Ana, 15
1250-269 Lisboa
Portugal
Phone: (+351) 213 895 200
Fax: (+351) 213 895 150
E-mail: pisa@gave.min-edu.pt; anabela.serrao@gave.min-edu.pt
Qatar
Assad Tounakti
Student Assessment Office
Evaluation Institute
Supreme Educational Council
"E" Ring Road
P.O. Box 35 11
Doha
State of Qatar
Tel: (974) 455 9426
Fax: (974) 467 4639
Email: tounaktila@sec.gov.qa
Romania
Silviu Cristian Mirescu
National Center for Curriculum and Assessment in Pre-university Education
26, General Berthelot Street
Bucharest I/010160
Romania
Tel: (402) 131 44411
Fax: (402) 131 03207
Email: cristian.mirescu@medu.edu.ro
Russian Federation
Galina Kovalyova
Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education
Russian Academy of Education
Pogodinskaya 8, rooms 642, 629
119435 MOSCOW
Russian Federation
Tel: (7) 095 246 2421
Fax: (7) 095 246 2421, 246 2111
Email: centeroko@ioso.ru ; gkovalev@aha.ru
Republic of Serbia
Dragica Pavlovic Babic
Institute for Psychology
Faculty of Philosophy
Drenovacka St. 3
Belgrade
Serbia - Montenegro (Serbia)
Tel: 381 11 639 724
Fax: 381 11 639 724
Email: dpavlovi@f.bg.ac.rs
Singapore
Poon Chew Leng
Deputy Director, Research and Evaluation
Ministry of Education
Block B, Level 1
285, Ghim Moh Road
Singapore 279622
Email: poon_chew_leng@moe.gov.sg
Chia Siang Hwa
Research and Evaluation Officer
Ministry of Education
Block B, Level 1
285, Ghim Moh Road
Singapore 279622
Email: chia_siang_hwa@moe.gov.sg
Slovak Republic
Paulina Korsnakova, PhD.
Head of Department of International Measurements
National Institute for Certified Educational Measurements
Pluhova, 8
Bratislava 831 03
Slovak Republic
Tel: (42) 12 4927 6403
Fax: (42) 12 4427 6416
Email: paulina.korsnakova@nucem.sk
Slovenia
Mojca Straus
Educational Research Institute
Gerbiceva 62
1000 Ljubljana
Slovenia
Tel: (386) 1 420 1262
Fax: (386) 1 420 1266
Email: pisa@pei.si; mojca.straus@pei.si
Spain
Lis Cercadillo
Asesora tecnico-docente
Ministry of Education and Science
Institute of Evaluation
C/San Fernado del Jarama, 14
28002-Madrid
Spain
Tel: (34) 91 745 9241
Fax: (34) 91 745 9249
Email: lis.cercadillo@mec.es
Sweden
Karl-Göran Karlsson
Mid Sweden University
Department of Technology, Physics and Mathematics
Universitetsbacken 1
Härnösand SE-87188
Sweden
Tel: (46) 6118 6107
Fax: (46) 6118 6267
Email: KG.Karlsson@miun.se
Switzerland
Huguette McCluskey
Swiss Federal Statistical Office
PISA Switzerland
10, Espace de l'Europe
CH-2010 Neuchâtel
Switzerland
Tel: (41) 32 713 62 41
Fax: (41) 32 713 68 57
Email: Huguette.mccluskey@bfs.admin.ch
Chinese Taipei
Prof. Pi-Hsia Hung
National University of Tainan
Graduate Institute of Measurement and Statistics
33, Sec. 2, Shu-lin St., Tainan 700
Taiwan, R.O.C.
Tel: (886) 6 301 7002
Fax: (886) 6 214 1713
Email: pisatw@pubmail.nutn.edu.tw
Thailand
Prasong Mateapinitkul
The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology
924 Sukhumvit Road
Klong Toey
Bangkok 10110
Thailand
Tel: (662) 392 4021 ext. 2303-4
Fax: (662) 382 3240
Email: pmeat@ipst.ac.th
Trinidad and Tobago
Harrilal Seecharan
Ministry of Education
Division of Educational Research and Evaluation
18 Abercromby Street
Port of Spain
Trinidad
West Indies
Trinidad and Tobago
Tel.: (1) 868 624 9877
Fax: (1) 868 624 2145
Email: arvinnay@gmail.com
Tunisia
Mohamed Kameleddine Gaha
Centre National d'Innovation Pédagogique et de Recherches en Education
130, Boulevard du 9 avril 1938
1006 Tunis
Tunisia
Tel: (216) 715 67 077, (216) 715 69 530
Fax: (216) 71 56 1284
Email: minedu085@edunet.tn
Turkey
Dr. Serdar Aztekin
T.C. Egitimi Arastirma ve Gelistirme Dairesi Baskanligi Maltepe (EARGED)
Education Research and Development Directorate
Gazi Mustafa Kemal Bulvari No:109/7
06570 Maltepe
Ankara
Turkey
Tel: (90) 312 231 6072
Fax: (90) 312 231 6205
Email: serdaraztekin@meb.gov.tr
United Kingdom (England, N. Ireland and Wales)
Jenny Bradshaw
National Foundation for Educational Research
Department of Assessment and Measurement
The Mere
Upton Park
Slough SL1 2DQ
United Kingdom
Tel: (44) (0) 175 363 7108
Fax: (44) (0) 175 367 1708
Email: j.bradshaw@nfer.ac.uk ; pisa_quk@nfer.ac.uk
United Kingdom (Scotland)
Mal Cooke
Sample Surveys and Teacher Statistics
Scottish Government
Room 1-B (mail 27)
Victoria Quay
Edinburgh EH6 6QQ
Tel: (44) (0) 131 244 1689
Fax: (44) (0) 131 244 0354
Email: Mal.Cooke@scotland.gsi.gov.uk
United States of America
Holly Xie
National Center for Education Statistics
1990 K St. NW, Rm. 9020
Washington, DC 20006
United States of America
Tel: (1) 202 502 7314
Fax: (1) 202 502 7468
Email: Holly.Xie@ed.gov
Uruguay
María H. Sánchez
Dirección de Investigación, Evaluación y Estadística. ANEP
Programa PISA Uruguay
Río Negro 1308 Piso 4
Montevideo
Uruguay
Tel: (598) 2 9030446/ 9030447
Email: mari25.sanchez@gmail.com