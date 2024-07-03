Par l'intermédiaire des Directeurs nationaux de projet (National Project Managers, NPMs), les pays/économies participants mettent en œuvre l'enquête OCDE/PISA au niveau national dans le respect des procédures administratives convenues. Les NPMs jouent un rôle essentiel en veillant à ce que la mise en œuvre soit de haute qualité, et vérifient et évaluent les résultats de l'enquête, les analyses, les rapports et les publications.

Tous les adresses sont en anglais ou bien dans les langues de chaque Pays. L'ordre alphabétique ci-dessous suit l'ordre original (en considérant les noms des Pays en anglais).





Albanie

Edmond Lulja

Director

Central Agency for the Assessment of Student Achievement

Rruga 'Naim Frasheri' , Nr. 37

Tirana

Albania

Tel: (355) 4 253 494

Fax: (355) 4 253 494

Email: edlulja@yahoo.com



Argentine

Antonio Gutiérrez

Direccion Nacional de Información y Evaluación de la Calidad Educativa

Ministerio de Educación, Ciencia y Tecnologia

Paraguay 1657 2nd floor Of. 201

C1062ACA Ciudad de Buenos Aires

Argentina

Tel: (54) 11 4129 1448/9

Fax: (54) 11 4129 1447

Email: AGutierrez@me.gov.ar

Australie

Sue Thomson

ACER

19 Prospect Hill Road

CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124

Tel: (61) 3 9277 5727

Fax: (61) 3 9277 5500

Email: thomsons@acer.edu.au



Autriche

Ursula Schwantner

Federal Institute for Educational Research, Innovation & Development of the Austrian School System Salzburg

Center for Educational Monitoring & Standards

Alpenstraße 121

5020 Salzburg / Austria

Tel: (43) 662 620088 3210

Fax: (43) 662 620088 3200

Email: u.schwantner@bifie.at



Azerbaïdjan

Emin Meherremov

Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Student Assessment Department

Khatai Avenue, 49

Baku AZ 1008

Azerbaijan

Tel: (994) 12 496 3880

Fax: (994) 12 496 3761

Email: eminmeh@rambler.ru ; tsharifov@mail.ru



Belgique

Inge de Meyer

University of Ghent

Centre for Educational Affairs

Henri Dunantlaan, 2

B-9000 Gent

Belgium

Tel: (32) 9 264 86 69

Fax: (32) 9 233 86 88

Email: Inge.Demeyer@UGent.be



Ariane Baye

Université de Liège

Service de Pédagogie expérimentale

bd du Rectorat, 5 Bât.

B32 B/4000 LIEGE (Sart Tilman)

Belgium

Email: ariane.baye@ulg.ac.be



Brésil

Sheyla Carvalho Lira

INEP / Diretoria de Avaliação da Educação Básica

SRTV Sul, QUADRA 701, BLOCO M

Edifício Dário Macedo, 3º andar

Brasília / DF 70340-909

Brasil

Tel. : (55) 61 3799-3387 / 3799-3388

Fax:

Email: sheyla.lira@inep.gov.br; pisa@inep.gov.br



Bulgarie

Svetla Petrova

Center for Control and Assessment of Education Quality

125 Tsarigradsko shosse blvd., bl. 5

1113 Sofia

Bulgaria

Tel: (359) 2 970 5650

Fax: (359) 2 870 2062

Email: s.petrova@minedu.government.bg



Canada

Pierre Brochu

Council on Ministers of Education, Canada

95 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106 Toronto Ontario M4V 1N6

Canada

Tel: (416) 962-8100 poste/ext. 258

Fax: (416) 962-2800

Email: p.brochu@cmec.ca



Tamara Knighton

Project Manager

Centre for Education Statistics

Statistics Canada

Main Building, 2nd floor SC 2000

Tunney's Pasture

Ottawa Ontaria K1A 0T6

Canada K1A 0T6

Tel: (1) 613 951 1696

Fax: (1) 613 951 3107

Email: Tamara.Knighton@statcan.ca



Chili

Ema Lagos Campos

Estudios Internacionales, Ministerio de Educación

Unidad de Curriculum y Evaluación

Alameda 1146 Sector B Piso 8

Santiago

Chile

Tel: (562) 390 45 75/72

Fax: (562) 390 46 94

Email: ema.lagos@mineduc.cl; elagosc@yahoo.es





Chine (Shanghai)

Minxuan Zhang

President

Shanghai Academy of Educational Sciences (SAES)

c/o Ms Lu Jing, 21 Chaling Road North

200032 Shanghai

People's Republic of China

Tel: (8621) 641 62 829

Fax: (8621) 641 62 829

Email: mxzhang@shnu.edu.cn



Colombie

Francisco Ernesto Reyes J.

Logistics Director

ICFES Calle 17 No. 3-40 Bogota, D.C.

Colombia

Tel: (57) 1 282 8549

Fax: (57) 1 586 8236

Email: pisa_colombia@icfes.gov.co



Croatie

Michelle Bras Roth

National PISA Centre

National Centre for External Evaluation of Education

(Nacionalni centar za vanjsko vrednovanje obrazovanja)

PISA centar

Marulicev trg 18

10 000 Zagreb

Croatia

Tel: (385) 1 4501 826

Fax: (385) 1 4501 824

Email: mbc_studio@yahoo.com



Tchéquie

Jana Paleckova

Institute for Information on Education

Senovazne nam. 26

110 06 Praha 1

Czech Republic

Tel: (420) 2 24 398 447

Fax: (420) 2 24 398 278

Email: paleckov@uiv.cz



Danemark

Niels Egelund

The Danish University for Education

Tuborgvej 164

DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

Denmark

Tel: (45) 88 88 95 10

Fax: (45) 88 88 97 07

Email: egelund@dpu.dk

Dubai (Émirats arabes unis)

Ms. Mariam Al Ali

Knowledge & Human Development Authority (KHDA)

Block 8, 4th Floor

Dubai Academic City

P.O Box 500008

Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Tel. (971) 4 364 3677

Fax: (971) 4 364 0001

Email: Mariam.AlAli@khda.gov.ae



Estonie

Ms. Gunda Tire

Chief Expert

National Examination and Qualification Centre

General Education Curriculum and Examination Department

Lõõtsa 4

11415 Tallinn

Estonia

Tel. (372) 735 0618

Fax: (372) 7350 600

Email: gunda.tire@ekk.edu.ee



Finlande

Jouni Välijärvi

University of Jyväskylä

Institute for Educational Research

P.O. Box 35 (Street address: Keskussairaalantie 2)

FI-40014 University of Jyväskylä

Finland

Tel: (358) 14 260 3202

Fax: (358) 14260 3201

Email: Jouni.Valijarvi@ktl.jyu.fi



France

Sylvie Fumel

Bureau des évaluations et des outlis pour le pilotage pédagogique

Sous-direction de la performance de l'enseignement scolaire

Direction de l'évaluation, de la prospecitve et de la performance

Ministere de l'éducation nationale, de la recherche et de l'enseignement supérieur

Bureau 507 61/65 rue Dutot

75015 Paris

France

Tel: +33 (1) 55 55 77 35

Fax: +33 (1) 55 55 77 37

Email: sylvie.fumel@education.gouv.fr



Allemagne

Eckhard Klieme

Deutsches Institut für Internationale Pädagogische Forschung (DIPF)

Schlossstrasse. 29

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Tel: +49 (69) 2470 8107

Fax: +49 (69) 24708 118

Email: klieme@dipf.de

Nina Jude

Deutsches Institut für Internationale Pädagogische Forschung (DIPF)

German Institute for International Educational Research

Schloßstr. 29

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Tel: 49 (69) 2470 8111

Fax: 49 (69) 2470 8444

Email: jude@dipf.de



Grèce

Prof. Vassilia Hatzinikita

Education Research Centre of Greece (K.E.E.)

2 Agiou Andreou Street

105 56 Athens

Greece

Tel.(30) 10 210 331 2406/0283

Fax (30) 10 210 325 7336

Email: oosa@kee.gr,hatzinikita@eap.gr



Hong Kong-Chine

Esther Ho Sui Chu

Professor

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Faculty of Education

Ho Tim Building Shatin, N.T.

Hong Kong-China

Tel: (852) 260 96918

Fax: (852) 260 35336

Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk



Hongrie

Ms. Ildikó Balázsi

Educational Authority

Department of Assessment and Evaluation

Báthory u. 10.

1054 Budapest

Hungary

Tel: (36) 1 374 2431 / (36) 70 451 8705

Fax: (36) 1 374 2487

Email: balazsi.ildiko@oh.gov.hu



Islande

Almar Midvik Halldorsson

Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute

Borgartún 7

105 Reykjavík

Iceland

Tel: (354) 550 2400

Fax: (354) 550 2401

Email: almar@namsmat.is



Indonésie

Burhanuddin Tola

Director of Centre for Educational Assessment

National Office of Educational Research and Development

Ministry of National Education

Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya No. 4

(Eks. Komp. Siliwangi)

Jakarta Pusat 10 000

Indonesia

Email: btola@centrin.net.id; pisa@centrin.net.id



Irlande

Rachel Perkins

Educational Research Centre

St Patrick's College

Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Ireland

Tel: (353) 1 837 3789 / 353 1806 5224

Fax: (353) 1 837 8997

Email: rachael.perkins@erc.ie; pisa@erc.ie



Israel

Joel Rapp

National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education

Kiryat Hamemshala

125 Menachem Begin Boulevard

12th Floor

Tel Aviv 67012

Israel

Tel: (972) 3 763 2898

Fax: (972) 3 763 2889

Email: yrapp.rama@education.gov.il

Inbal Ron Kaplan

Kiryat ha-memshala

125, Menachem Begin Blvd.

12th Floor

Tel Aviv 67012

Israel

Email: iron.rama@education.gov.il



Italie

Ms Laura Palmerio

INVALSI - Istituto Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema dell'Istruzione

Via F. Borromini 5

00044 Frascati (Rome)

Italy

Tel: +39 06 9418 5304

Fax: +39 06 9418 5228

Email: laura.palmerio@invalsi.it



Japon

Ryo Watanabe

Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

National Institute for Educational Policy Research (NIER)

3-2-2 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8951

Japan

Tel: (81) 3 6733 6980

Fax: (81) 3 5157 7041

Email: ryo@nier.go.jp



Jordanie

Khattab Mohammad Abulibdeh

National Center for Human Resources Development

Yajouz Street (behind the Ministry of Higher Education next to Department of Statistics)

Jordan

Phone: (962) 6 533 1451

Fax: (962) 6 534 0356

Email: klebdeh@nchrd.gov.jo

Kazakhstan

Damitov Bazar Kabdoshevich

National Center for Assessment of the Quality of Education

Minsk St, 4

Astana 010000

Kazakhstan

Tel: (8) 7172 37 03 46

Fax: (8) 7172 37 03 46

Email: edu@nursat.kz



Corée

Kyung-Hee Kim, ph.D

25-1, Samchung-Dong, Jongno-Gu

Seoul

Korea 110-23

Tel: (82) 2 3704 3575

Email: khee@kice.re.kr



Kyrgyzstan

Inna Valkova

Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods (CEATM)

Tynystanova street, bld. 98

Bishkek, 720 000

Kyrgyzstan

Tel: (996) 312 66 4838

Fax: (996) 312 66 4838

Email: inval@ceatm.elcat.kg



Lettonie

Andris Kangro

Dean

Faculty of Education and Psychology

University of Latvia

Jurmalas Gatve 74/76

Riga LV-1083

Latvia

Tel: (371) 703 4000

Fax: (371) 703 4002

Email: andris.kangro@lu.lv



Lituanie

Mindaugas Stundza

National Examination Center

Head of Student Achievement Research Division

M. Katkaus str.44

Vilnius LT 09217

Lithuania

Tel: (370) 5 275 6180

Fax: (370) 5 752 268

Email: mindauagas.stundza@nec.lt



Luxembourg

Bettina Boehm

Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports

29, rue Aldringen

L-2926 Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Tel: (352) 478 5211

Fax: (352) 478 5137

Email: bettina.boehm@men.lu



Macao-Chine

Kwok Cheung

Faculty of Education

University of Macau

Av. Padre Tomás Pereira

S.J. Taipa

Macao SAR

China

Tel: (853) 397 8738

Fax: (853) 2883 1694

Email: kccheung@umac.mo



Méxique

Maria Antonieta Diaz Gutierrez

Directora de Proyectos Internacionales y Especiales

Instituto Nacional para la Evaluación de la Educación (INEE)

Delegación Benito Juárez

José Maria Velasco 101, col. San José Insurgentes

C.P. 03900

México D.F.

Mexico

Tel.: (52) 55 54820900 ext. 1012, 1038

Fax: (52) 55 5482 0900 ext. 1116

Email: adiaz@inee.edu.mx : pisamexico@inee.edu.mx

Moldavie

Lesanu Mihai

1, Piata Marii Adunari Nationale

Chisinau MS 2033

Republic of Moldova

Tel: (373) 22 27 74 20

Fax: (373) 22 27 74 20

Email: aee@edu.md





Monténégro

Divna Paljevic Sturm

Ispitni centar Crne Gore Novaka Miloscva

10/1V 81000 Podgorica

Montenegro

Tel.: (381) 81 231 962

Fax: (381) 81 231 962

Email: divna.paljevic@iccg.cg.yu



Pays-Bas

Claudia Loijens - van Rhijn

CITO group

Amsterdamseweg 13

6814 CM Arnhem

Netherlands

Phone: (31) 26 352 1043

Fax: (31) 26 352 1200

Email: claudia.loijens@cito.nl

Erna Gille

CITO

Institute for Educational Measurement

Amsterdamseweg 13

6814 CM Arnhem

Netherlands

Tel: (31) 26 352 1448

Fax: (31) 26 352 1200

Email: erna.gille@cito.nl



Nouvelle-Zélande

Maree Telford

Ministry of Education

Research Division

45-47 Pipitea Street

Thorndon, Wellington

New Zealand

Tel: (64) 4 463 8300

Fax: (64) 4 463 8088

Email: Maree.telford@minedu.govt.nz



Norvège

Marit Kjaernsli

ILS, University of Oslo

ILS, Rom 270, 2.etg Øst, Fysikkbygningen

Sem Sælands vei 24

BLINDERN NO-0316 OSLO

Norway

Tel: (47) 22 85 41 53

Fax: (47) 22 85 74 63

Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no





Panama

Nora Luz Hernandez

Ministerio de Educacion de la Republica de Panama

Unidad de Idiomas Apartado postal 2440, Panama 3

Panama

Tel: (507) 511 4459 515 7300 ext. 8690

Fax: (507) 511 4459

Email: noraluzhernandez@hotmail.com

Pérou

Liliana Miranda Molina

Jr. Van de Velde 160

San Borja

Lima 41

Peru

Tel: (51) 1 2155840

Fax: (51) 1 2155840

Email: limirand@pucp.edu.pe



Pologne

Michal Federowicz

Polish Academy of Sciences

Institute of Philosophy and Sociology

Nowy Swiat 72

00-330 Warsaw

Poland

Tel: (48) 22 657 2853

Fax: (48) 22 826 9948/7823/7181

Email: Federowi@ifispan.waw.pl





Portugal

M. Anabela Serrão

GAVE - Gabinete de Avaliação Educacional - Educational Evaluation Department

Ministério da Educação - Ministry of Education

15, Travessa Terras de Sant'Ana, 15

1250-269 Lisboa

Portugal

Phone: (+351) 213 895 200

Fax: (+351) 213 895 150

E-mail: pisa@gave.min-edu.pt; anabela.serrao@gave.min-edu.pt



Qatar

Assad Tounakti

Student Assessment Office

Evaluation Institute

Supreme Educational Council

"E" Ring Road

P.O. Box 35 11

Doha

State of Qatar

Tel: (974) 455 9426

Fax: (974) 467 4639

Email: tounaktila@sec.gov.qa



Roumanie

Silviu Cristian Mirescu

National Center for Curriculum and Assessment in Pre-university Education

26, General Berthelot Street

Bucharest I/010160

Romania

Tel: (402) 131 44411

Fax: (402) 131 03207

Email: cristian.mirescu@medu.edu.ro



Fédération de Russie

Galina Kovalyova

Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education

Russian Academy of Education

Pogodinskaya 8, rooms 642, 629

119435 MOSCOW

Russian Federation

Tel: (7) 095 246 2421

Fax: (7) 095 246 2421, 246 2111

Email: centeroko@ioso.ru ; gkovalev@aha.ru

Serbie

Dragica Pavlovic Babic

Institute for Psychology

Faculty of Philosophy

Drenovacka St. 3

Belgrade

Serbia - Montenegro (Serbia)

Tel: 381 11 639 724

Fax: 381 11 639 724

Email: dpavlovi@f.bg.ac.rs





Singapour

Poon Chew Leng

Deputy Director, Research and Evaluation

Ministry of Education

Block B, Level 1

285, Ghim Moh Road

Singapore 279622

Email: poon_chew_leng@moe.gov.sg

Chia Siang Hwa

Research and Evaluation Officer

Ministry of Education

Block B, Level 1

285, Ghim Moh Road

Singapore 279622

Email: chia_siang_hwa@moe.gov.sg

République slovaque

Paulina Korsnakova, PhD.

Head of Department of International Measurements

National Institute for Certified Educational Measurements

Pluhova, 8

Bratislava 831 03

Slovak Republic

Tel: (42) 12 4927 6403

Fax: (42) 12 4427 6416

Email: paulina.korsnakova@nucem.sk



Slovénie

Mojca Straus

Educational Research Institute

Gerbiceva 62

1000 Ljubljana

Slovenia

Tel: (386) 1 420 1262

Fax: (386) 1 420 1266

Email: pisa@pei.si; mojca.straus@pei.si



Espagne

Lis Cercadillo

Asesora tecnico-docente

Ministry of Education and Science

Institute of Evaluation

C/San Fernado del Jarama, 14

28002-Madrid

Spain

Tel: (34) 91 745 9241

Fax: (34) 91 745 9249

Email: lis.cercadillo@mec.es



Suède

Karl-Göran Karlsson

Mid Sweden University

Department of Technology, Physics and Mathematics

Universitetsbacken 1

Härnösand SE-87188

Sweden

Tel: (46) 6118 6107

Fax: (46) 6118 6267

Email: KG.Karlsson@miun.se



Suisse

Huguette McCluskey

Swiss Federal Statistical Office

PISA Switzerland

10, Espace de l'Europe

CH-2010 Neuchâtel

Switzerland

Tel: (41) 32 713 62 41

Fax: (41) 32 713 68 57

Email: Huguette.mccluskey@bfs.admin.ch



Taipei chinois

Prof. Pi-Hsia Hung

National University of Tainan

Graduate Institute of Measurement and Statistics

33, Sec. 2, Shu-lin St., Tainan 700

Taiwan, R.O.C.

Tel: (886) 6 301 7002

Fax: (886) 6 214 1713

Email: pisatw@pubmail.nutn.edu.tw





Thailande

Prasong Mateapinitkul

The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology

924 Sukhumvit Road

Klong Toey

Bangkok 10110

Thailand

Tel: (662) 392 4021 ext. 2303-4

Fax: (662) 382 3240

Email: pmeat@ipst.ac.th





Trinité-et-Tobago

Harrilal Seecharan

Ministry of Education

Division of Educational Research and Evaluation

18 Abercromby Street

Port of Spain

Trinidad

West Indies

Trinidad and Tobago

Tel.: (1) 868 624 9877

Fax: (1) 868 624 2145

Email: arvinnay@gmail.com



Tunisie

Mohamed Kameleddine Gaha

Centre National d'Innovation Pédagogique et de Recherches en Education

130, Boulevard du 9 avril 1938

1006 Tunis

Tunisia

Tel: (216) 715 67 077, (216) 715 69 530

Fax: (216) 71 56 1284

Email: minedu085@edunet.tn



Türkiye

Dr. Serdar Aztekin

T.C. Egitimi Arastirma ve Gelistirme Dairesi Baskanligi Maltepe (EARGED)

Education Research and Development Directorate

Gazi Mustafa Kemal Bulvari No:109/7

06570 Maltepe

Ankara

Turkey

Tel: (90) 312 231 6072

Fax: (90) 312 231 6205

Email: serdaraztekin@meb.gov.tr



Royaume-Uni (Angleterre, Pays de Galles et Irlande du Nord)

Jenny Bradshaw

National Foundation for Educational Research

Department of Assessment and Measurement

The Mere

Upton Park

Slough SL1 2DQ

United Kingdom

Tel: (44) (0) 175 363 7108

Fax: (44) (0) 175 367 1708

Email: j.bradshaw@nfer.ac.uk ; pisa_quk@nfer.ac.uk



Royaume-Uni (Écosse)

Mal Cooke

Sample Surveys and Teacher Statistics

Scottish Government

Room 1-B (mail 27)

Victoria Quay

Edinburgh EH6 6QQ

Tel: (44) (0) 131 244 1689

Fax: (44) (0) 131 244 0354

Email: Mal.Cooke@scotland.gsi.gov.uk



États-Unis

Holly Xie

National Center for Education Statistics

1990 K St. NW, Rm. 9020

Washington, DC 20006

United States of America

Tel: (1) 202 502 7314

Fax: (1) 202 502 7468

Email: Holly.Xie@ed.gov



Uruguay

María H. Sánchez

Dirección de Investigación, Evaluación y Estadística. ANEP

Programa PISA Uruguay

Río Negro 1308 Piso 4

Montevideo

Uruguay

Tel: (598) 2 9030446/ 9030447

Email: mari25.sanchez@gmail.com