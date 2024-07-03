Par l'intermédiaire des Directeurs nationaux de projet (National Project Managers, NPMs), les pays/économies participants mettent en œuvre l'enquête OCDE/PISA au niveau national dans le respect des procédures administratives convenues. Les NPMs jouent un rôle essentiel en veillant à ce que la mise en œuvre soit de haute qualité, et vérifient et évaluent les résultats de l'enquête, les analyses, les rapports et les publications.

Tous les adresses sont en anglais ou bien dans les langues de chaque Pays. L'ordre alphabétique ci-dessous suit l'ordre original (en considérant les noms des Pays en anglais).



Australie

Sue Thomson

Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER)

Private Bag 55

CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124

Tel: (61-3) 9277 5727

Fax: (61-3) 9277 5500

Email: thomsons@acer.edu.au



Autriche

Günter Haider

University of Salzburg

Akademiestrasse 26/2

SALZBURG A-5020

Austria

Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246

Fax: (43) 662 8044 610

Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at



Claudia Reiter

University of Salzburg

Akademiestrasse 26/2

SALZBURG A-5020

Austria

Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246

Fax: (43) 662 8044 610

Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at



Belgique

Luc van de Poele

University of Ghent

Education Department

Henri Dunantlaan, 2 (2nd Floor)

B-9000 Gent

Belgium

Tel: (32-9) 264 8245

Fax: (32-9) 264 8389

Email: luc.vandepoele@UGent.be



Dominique Lafontaine

Researcher

Université de Liège

Service de Pédagogie Expérimentale

5, Boulevard du Rectorat (Bat 32) au Sart Tilman

B-4000 LIEGE

Belgium

Tel: (32) 43 66 2097

Fax: (32) 43 66 2855

Email: dlafontaine@ulg.ac.be



Brésil

Mariana Migliari

National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (INEP)

Esplanada dos Ministérios

Bloco L, Anexo II, 4º andar

Brasilia/DF 70.047-900

Brazil

Tel: (55-61) 410 9046

Fax: (55) 61 321 4192

Email: mariana@inep.gov.br



Canada

Dianne Pennock

Coordinator of Assessment

Council of Ministers of Education, Canada

95 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M4V 1N6

Tel: (1-416) 962 8100

Fax: (1-416) 962 2800

Email: d.pennock@cmec.ca



Tamara Knighton

Project Manager

Centre for Education Statistics

Statistics Canada

Main Building, SC 2000

Tunney's Pasture

Canada K1A 0T6

Tel: (1-613) 951 1696

Fax: (1-613) 951 3107

Email: Tamara.Knighton@statcan.ca



Chine

Zhi-Hua Lin

Director

Ministry of Education

Department of Development & Planning

Xidan Damucang Hutong 37

100816 BEIJING

China

Tel: (86) 10 6609 6466

Fax: (86) 20 6602 0442

Email: Zhihua.LIN@oecd.org



Meng Hong Wei

Director

China National Institute for Educational Research

Research Center for Educational Measurement & Monitoring

100088 Beijing

China

Tel: (86) 10 6202 9092

Fax: (86) 10 6202 9092

Email: Hong-Wei.Meng@oecd.org



Tchéquie

Jana Paleckova

Institute for Information on Education

Senovázné Nám. 26

110 06 Praha 6

Czech Republic

Tel: (420) 2 24 398 447

Fax: (420) 2 24 39 82 78

Email: paleckov@uiv.cz



Danemark

Jan Mejding

The Danish University for Education

Emdrupvej 101

DK 2400 NV

Copenhagen

Denmark

Tel: (45) 39 69 66 33

Email: jm@dpu.dk



Finlande

Jouni Välijärvi

University of Jyväskylä

Institute for Educational Research

Yliopistonkatu 9

Jyväskylä 40351

Finland

Tel: (358) 14 260 3202

Fax: (358) 14 260 3201

Email: jouni.valijarvi@ktl.jyu.fi



France

Anne-Laure Monnier

Ministère de la Jeunesse, de l'Education Nationale et de la Recherche

Direction de l'évaluation et de la prospective - bureau de l'évaluation des élèves et des étudiants

3-5, Boulevard Pasteur

75015 Paris

France

Tel: (33-1) 55 55 77 24

Fax: (33-1) 55 55 77 37

Email: anne-laure.monnier@education.gouv.fr



Allemagne

Manfred Prenzel

Universität Kiel

Institut für die Pädagogik der Naturwissenschaften

Olshausenstr. 62

D-24098 Kiel

Germany

Tel: (49) 431 880 3120

Fax: (49) 431 880 5524

Email: pisa@ipn.uni-kiel.de



Grèce

Vassilia Hatzinikita

Associate Professor of the Hellenic Open University

Centre for Educational Research (K.E.E)

2 Agiou Andreou street

105 56 Athens

Greece

Tel: (30) 10 3312406 (ext. 302)

Fax: (30) 10 32 52 336

Email: oosa@kee.gr



Hong Kong-Chine

Esther Ho Sui Chu

Associate Professor

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Faculty of Education

Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 260 96918

Fax: (852) 260 36129

Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk



Hongrie

Péter Vári

Director

National Institute for Educational Services

Centre for Evaluation Studies

Dorottya 8

H-1051 BUDAPEST

Hungary

Tel: (36-1) 318 6036

Fax: (36-1) 318 6143

Email: pisahun@mailbox.hu



Islande

Almar Midvik Halldorsson

Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute

Sudurgata 39

101 Reykjavik

Iceland

Tel: (354-55) 10 560

Fax: (354-55) 10 590

Email: almar@namsmat.is



Indonésie

Bahrul Hayat

Ministry of National Education

Examination Center

Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya N° 4

Jakarta Pusat 10000

Indonesia

Tel: (62) 21 384 7007

Fax: (62) 21 384 9451

Email: bhayat@rad.net.id



Irlande

Judith Cosgrove

St. Patrick's College

Educational Research Centre

Drumconora

Dublin 9

Ireland

Tel: (353-1) 837 3789

Fax: (353-1) 837 8997

Email: jude.cosgrove@erc.ie



Italie

Mimma Siniscalco

Istituto Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema dell’Istruzione (INVALSI)

Villa Falconieri – Via F. Borromini 5

I-00044 Frascati (Roma)

Italy

Tel: (39) 06 941 85213

Fax: (39) 06 941 85291

Email: msiniscalco@invalsi.it



Japon

Ryo Watanabe

Director, Department of International Education

National Institute for Educational Research (NIER)

6-5-22 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku

Tokyo 153-8681

Japan

Tel: (81-3) 5721 5074

Fax: (81-3) 5721 5517

Email: ryo@nier.go.jp



Corée

Mee-Kyeong Lee

Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation

25-1 Samchung-dong

Chongro-ku

Seoul 110-230

Republic of Korea

Tel: (82) 2 3704 3649

Fax: (82) 2 3704 3570

Email: mklee@kice.re.kr



Lettonie

Andris Kangro

Dean, Faculty of Education and Psychology

Faculty of Education

University of Latvia

Jurmalas Gatve 74/76

Riga LV-1083

Latvia

Tel: 371 703 4000

Fax: 371 703 4002

Email: kangro@eduinf.lu.lv



Luxembourg

Iris Blanke

Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports (SCRIPT)

29, rue Aldringen

2926 Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Tel: (352) 478 5213

Fax: (352) 478 5137

Email: iblanke@men.lu



Macao-Chine

Esther Ho Sui Chu

Associate Professor

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Faculty of Education

Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 260 96918

Fax: (852) 260 36129

Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk



Méxique

Rafael Vidal Uribe

Director de Proyectos Internacionales

INEE / Mexico

Bartolache 1862

Col. Del Valle

Mexico D.F. CP 03100

Mexico

Tel: (52) 55 55241840

Email: macarote@hotmail.com



Pays-Bas

Erna Gille

CITO group

P.O. Box 1034

6801 MG ARNHEM

The Netherlands

Tel: (31) 26 352 1448

Fax: (31) 35 210 40

Email: erna.gille@citogroep.nl



Nouvelle-Zélande

Fiona Sturrock (as of 2006 Fiona Sturrock is no working at the Ministry)

Ministry of Education

Research Division

45-47 Pipitea Street

Thorndon, Wellington

New Zealand

Tel: (64) 4 463 8300

Fax: (64) 4 463 8088

Email: redirect to info.pisa@minedu.govt.nz



Norvège

Marit Kjaernsli

ILS

University of Oslo

Post Box 1099

BLINDERN 0316 OSLO 4

Norway

Tel: (47) 22 85 41 53

Fax: (47) 22 85 74 63

Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no



Pologne

Michal Federowicz

Institute of Philosophy and Sociology

Polish Academy of Sciences

NOWY SWIAT 72

Poland

Tel: (48 22) 657 2853

Fax: (48 22) 826 9948

Email: fedrowi@ifispan.waw.pl



Portugal

Lídia Padinha

Gabinete de Avaliação Educacional (GAVE)

Av. Defensores Chaves 95, 7º

1000-116 Lisboa

Portugal

Tel: (351) 21 798 1360

Fax: (351) 21 796 6019

Email: pisa@gave.pt



Fédération de Russie

Galina Kovalyova

Director

Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education

Russian Academy of Education

Pogodinskaya 8

119435 MOSCOW

Russian Federation

Tel: (7-095) 246 2421

Fax: (7-095) 246 2111

Email: centeroko@ioso.ru



Serbie et Monténégro

Dragica Pavlovic Babic

Faculty of Philosophy

Institute for Psychology

Cike Ljubina 18-20

Belgrade

Yugoslavia

Tel: (381) 11 639 724

Fax: (381) 11 639 724

Email: dpavlovi@f.bg.ac.yu



République slovaque

Paulina Korsnakova

Department of Educational Measurement

Pluhova 8

P.O. Box 26

830 00 Bratislava 3

Slovak Republic

Tel: (421) 2 443 711 45

Fax: (421) 2 443 711 87

Email: paulina.korsnakova@statpedu.sk



Espagne

Guillermo Gil

Head, Department of Evaluation

Ministry of Education

National Institute for Quality and Evaluation (INCE)

calle San Fernando del Jarama 14, 1a

28016 Madrid

Spain

Tel: (34-91) 7459209 (ext. 73737)

Fax: (34-91) 745 9249

Email: gagil@ince.mec.es



Suède

Karin Taube

Mid Sweden University

Department of Education

S-871 88 Härnösand

Sweden

Tel: (46) 611 863 33

Fax: (46) 611 862 67

Email: karin.taube@mh.se



Suisse

Huguette McCluskey

Swiss Federal Statistical Office

PISA Switzerland

10, Place de l'Europe

CH-2010 Neuchâtel

Switzerland

Tel: (41-32) 713 62 41

Fax: (41-32) 713 68 57

Email: Huguette.mccluskey@bfs.admin.ch



Thailande

Sunee Klainin

The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology

924 Sukhumvit

Prakhanong, Klong Toey

Bangkok 10110

Thailand

Tel: (66) 2 381 7529

Fax: (66) 2 239 205 83

Email: s1.klainin@ipst.ac.th



Tunisie

Néjib Ayed

General Director

Centre National d'Innovation Pédagogique et de Recherches en Education

Ministère de l'Education

130, Boulevard du 9 avril 1938

1006

1006 Tunis

Tel: (216) 71 567 327

Fax: (216) 71 561 284

Email: nejib.ayed@minedu.edunet.tn



Türkiye

Sevki Karaca

Education Reserach and Development Directorate

Gazi Mustafa Kemal Bulvari No: 109/6

06570 Maltepe, Ankara

Turkey

Tel: (90-312) 231 60 72

Fax: (90-312) 231 6205

Email: earged@meb.gov.tr



Royaume-Uni

Rachael Harker

Principal Survey Researcher, Social and Vital Statistics

Office for National Statistices, D2/03

1 Drummond Gate

London SW1V 2QQ

United Kingdom

Tel: (44) 207 533 5091

Fax: (44) 207 533 5499

Email: rachael.harker@ons.gov.uk



Royaume-Uni (Écosse)

Graham Thorpe

The Scottish Council for Research in Education

61 Dublin Street

Edinburgh

EH3 6NL

United Kingdom

Tel: (44) 131 557 5944

Fax: (44) 131 556 8874

Email: G.Thorpe@scre.ac.uk



États-Unis

Mariann Lemke

National Center for Education Statistics (NCES)

1990 K Street, NW Room 9025

WASHINGTON DC 20006

USA

Tel: (1-202) 502 7314

Fax: (1-202) 502 7490

Email: mariann.lemke@ed.gov



Uruguay

Pedro Ravela

Gerencia de Investigación y Evaluación de Codicen

Administración Nacional de Educación Publica

Plaza Independencia 822 1er. entrepiso

11100 Montevideo

Uruguay

Tel: (598) 2 902 3879

Fax: (598) 2 900 3600

Email: invyeval@adinet.com.uy