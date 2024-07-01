Through National Project Managers, participating countries/economies implement OECD/PISA at the national level subject to the agreed administration procedures. National Project Managers play a vital role in ensuring that implementation is of high quality, and verify and evaluate the survey results, analyses, reports and publications.
A-B
C-D
E-H
I-K
L-M
N-Q
R-S
T-Z
PISA National Project Managers (NPMs): 2025 2022 2018 2015 2012 2009 2006 2003 2000
Australia
Sue Thomson
Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER)
Private Bag 55
CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124
Tel: (61-3) 9277 5727
Fax: (61-3) 9277 5500
Email: thomsons@acer.edu.au
Austria
Günter Haider
University of Salzburg
Akademiestrasse 26/2
SALZBURG A-5020
Austria
Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246
Fax: (43) 662 8044 610
Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at
Claudia Reiter
University of Salzburg
Akademiestrasse 26/2
SALZBURG A-5020
Austria
Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246
Fax: (43) 662 8044 610
Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at
Belgium
Luc van de Poele
University of Ghent
Education Department
Henri Dunantlaan, 2 (2nd Floor)
B-9000 Gent
Belgium
Tel: (32-9) 264 8245
Fax: (32-9) 264 8389
Email: luc.vandepoele@UGent.be
Dominique Lafontaine
Researcher
Université de Liège
Service de Pédagogie Expérimentale
5, Boulevard du Rectorat (Bat 32) au Sart Tilman
B-4000 LIEGE
Belgium
Tel: (32) 43 66 2097
Fax: (32) 43 66 2855
Email: dlafontaine@ulg.ac.be
Brazil
Mariana Migliari
National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (INEP)
Esplanada dos Ministérios
Bloco L, Anexo II, 4º andar
Brasilia/DF 70.047-900
Brazil
Tel: (55-61) 410 9046
Fax: (55) 61 321 4192
Email: mariana@inep.gov.br
Canada
Dianne Pennock
Coordinator of Assessment
Council of Ministers of Education, Canada
95 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M4V 1N6
Tel: (1-416) 962 8100
Fax: (1-416) 962 2800
Email: d.pennock@cmec.ca
Tamara Knighton
Project Manager
Centre for Education Statistics
Statistics Canada
Main Building, SC 2000
Tunney's Pasture
Canada K1A 0T6
Tel: (1-613) 951 1696
Fax: (1-613) 951 3107
Email: Tamara.Knighton@statcan.ca
China
Zhi-Hua Lin
Director
Ministry of Education
Department of Development & Planning
Xidan Damucang Hutong 37
100816 BEIJING
China
Tel: (86) 10 6609 6466
Fax: (86) 20 6602 0442
Email: Zhihua.LIN@oecd.org
Meng Hong Wei
Director
China National Institute for Educational Research
Research Center for Educational Measurement & Monitoring
100088 Beijing
China
Tel: (86) 10 6202 9092
Fax: (86) 10 6202 9092
Email: Hong-Wei.Meng@oecd.org
Czech Republic
Jana Paleckova
Institute for Information on Education
Senovázné Nám. 26
110 06 Praha 6
Czech Republic
Tel: (420) 2 24 398 447
Fax: (420) 2 24 39 82 78
Email: paleckov@uiv.cz
Denmark
Jan Mejding
The Danish University for Education
Emdrupvej 101
DK 2400 NV
Copenhagen
Denmark
Tel: (45) 39 69 66 33
Email: jm@dpu.dk
Finland
Jouni Välijärvi
University of Jyväskylä
Institute for Educational Research
Yliopistonkatu 9
Jyväskylä 40351
Finland
Tel: (358) 14 260 3202
Fax: (358) 14 260 3201
Email: jouni.valijarvi@ktl.jyu.fi
France
Anne-Laure Monnier
Ministère de la Jeunesse, de l'Education Nationale et de la Recherche
Direction de l'évaluation et de la prospective - bureau de l'évaluation des élèves et des étudiants
3-5, Boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris
France
Tel: (33-1) 55 55 77 24
Fax: (33-1) 55 55 77 37
Email: anne-laure.monnier@education.gouv.fr
Germany
Manfred Prenzel
Universität Kiel
Institut für die Pädagogik der Naturwissenschaften
Olshausenstr. 62
D-24098 Kiel
Germany
Tel: (49) 431 880 3120
Fax: (49) 431 880 5524
Email: pisa@ipn.uni-kiel.de
Greece
Vassilia Hatzinikita
Associate Professor of the Hellenic Open University
Centre for Educational Research (K.E.E)
2 Agiou Andreou street
105 56 Athens
Greece
Tel: (30) 10 3312406 (ext. 302)
Fax: (30) 10 32 52 336
Email: oosa@kee.gr
Hong Kong-China
Esther Ho Sui Chu
Associate Professor
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Faculty of Education
Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 260 96918
Fax: (852) 260 36129
Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk
Hungary
Péter Vári
Director
National Institute for Educational Services
Centre for Evaluation Studies
Dorottya 8
H-1051 BUDAPEST
Hungary
Tel: (36-1) 318 6036
Fax: (36-1) 318 6143
Email: pisahun@mailbox.hu
Iceland
Almar Midvik Halldorsson
Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute
Sudurgata 39
101 Reykjavik
Iceland
Tel: (354-55) 10 560
Fax: (354-55) 10 590
Email: almar@namsmat.is
Indonesia
Bahrul Hayat
Ministry of National Education
Examination Center
Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya N° 4
Jakarta Pusat 10000
Indonesia
Tel: (62) 21 384 7007
Fax: (62) 21 384 9451
Email: bhayat@rad.net.id
Ireland
Judith Cosgrove
St. Patrick's College
Educational Research Centre
Drumconora
Dublin 9
Ireland
Tel: (353-1) 837 3789
Fax: (353-1) 837 8997
Email: jude.cosgrove@erc.ie
Italy
Mimma Siniscalco
Istituto Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema dell’Istruzione (INVALSI)
Villa Falconieri – Via F. Borromini 5
I-00044 Frascati (Roma)
Italy
Tel: (39) 06 941 85213
Fax: (39) 06 941 85291
Email: msiniscalco@invalsi.it
Japan
Ryo Watanabe
Director, Department of International Education
National Institute for Educational Research (NIER)
6-5-22 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku
Tokyo 153-8681
Japan
Tel: (81-3) 5721 5074
Fax: (81-3) 5721 5517
Email: ryo@nier.go.jp
Korea
Mee-Kyeong Lee
Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation
25-1 Samchung-dong
Chongro-ku
Seoul 110-230
Republic of Korea
Tel: (82) 2 3704 3649
Fax: (82) 2 3704 3570
Email: mklee@kice.re.kr
Latvia
Andris Kangro
Dean, Faculty of Education and Psychology
Faculty of Education
University of Latvia
Jurmalas Gatve 74/76
Riga LV-1083
Latvia
Tel: 371 703 4000
Fax: 371 703 4002
Email: kangro@eduinf.lu.lv
Luxembourg
Iris Blanke
Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports (SCRIPT)
29, rue Aldringen
2926 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Tel: (352) 478 5213
Fax: (352) 478 5137
Email: iblanke@men.lu
Macao-China
Esther Ho Sui Chu
Associate Professor
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Faculty of Education
Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 260 96918
Fax: (852) 260 36129
Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk
Mexico
Rafael Vidal Uribe
Director de Proyectos Internacionales
INEE / Mexico
Bartolache 1862
Col. Del Valle
Mexico D.F. CP 03100
Mexico
Tel: (52) 55 55241840
Email: macarote@hotmail.com
The Netherlands
Erna Gille
CITO group
P.O. Box 1034
6801 MG ARNHEM
The Netherlands
Tel: (31) 26 352 1448
Fax: (31) 35 210 40
Email: erna.gille@citogroep.nl
New Zealand
Fiona Sturrock (as of 2006 Fiona Sturrock is no working at the Ministry)
Ministry of Education
Research Division
45-47 Pipitea Street
Thorndon, Wellington
New Zealand
Tel: (64) 4 463 8300
Fax: (64) 4 463 8088
Email: redirect to info.pisa@minedu.govt.nz
Norway
Marit Kjaernsli
ILS
University of Oslo
Post Box 1099
BLINDERN 0316 OSLO 4
Norway
Tel: (47) 22 85 41 53
Fax: (47) 22 85 74 63
Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no
Poland
Michal Federowicz
Institute of Philosophy and Sociology
Polish Academy of Sciences
NOWY SWIAT 72
Poland
Tel: (48 22) 657 2853
Fax: (48 22) 826 9948
Email: fedrowi@ifispan.waw.pl
Portugal
Lídia Padinha
Gabinete de Avaliação Educacional (GAVE)
Av. Defensores Chaves 95, 7º
1000-116 Lisboa
Portugal
Tel: (351) 21 798 1360
Fax: (351) 21 796 6019
Email: pisa@gave.pt
Russian Federation
Galina Kovalyova
Director
Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education
Russian Academy of Education
Pogodinskaya 8
119435 MOSCOW
Russian Federation
Tel: (7-095) 246 2421
Fax: (7-095) 246 2111
Email: centeroko@ioso.ru
Serbia and Montenegro
Dragica Pavlovic Babic
Faculty of Philosophy
Institute for Psychology
Cike Ljubina 18-20
Belgrade
Yugoslavia
Tel: (381) 11 639 724
Fax: (381) 11 639 724
Email: dpavlovi@f.bg.ac.yu
Slovak Republic
Paulina Korsnakova
Department of Educational Measurement
Pluhova 8
P.O. Box 26
830 00 Bratislava 3
Slovak Republic
Tel: (421) 2 443 711 45
Fax: (421) 2 443 711 87
Email: paulina.korsnakova@statpedu.sk
Spain
Guillermo Gil
Head, Department of Evaluation
Ministry of Education
National Institute for Quality and Evaluation (INCE)
calle San Fernando del Jarama 14, 1a
28016 Madrid
Spain
Tel: (34-91) 7459209 (ext. 73737)
Fax: (34-91) 745 9249
Email: gagil@ince.mec.es
Sweden
Karin Taube
Mid Sweden University
Department of Education
S-871 88 Härnösand
Sweden
Tel: (46) 611 863 33
Fax: (46) 611 862 67
Email: karin.taube@mh.se
Switzerland
Huguette McCluskey
Swiss Federal Statistical Office
PISA Switzerland
10, Place de l'Europe
CH-2010 Neuchâtel
Switzerland
Tel: (41-32) 713 62 41
Fax: (41-32) 713 68 57
Email: Huguette.mccluskey@bfs.admin.ch
Thailand
Sunee Klainin
The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology
924 Sukhumvit
Prakhanong, Klong Toey
Bangkok 10110
Thailand
Tel: (66) 2 381 7529
Fax: (66) 2 239 205 83
Email: s1.klainin@ipst.ac.th
Tunisia
Néjib Ayed
General Director
Centre National d'Innovation Pédagogique et de Recherches en Education
Ministère de l'Education
130, Boulevard du 9 avril 1938
1006
1006 Tunis
Tel: (216) 71 567 327
Fax: (216) 71 561 284
Email: nejib.ayed@minedu.edunet.tn
Turkey
Sevki Karaca
Education Reserach and Development Directorate
Gazi Mustafa Kemal Bulvari No: 109/6
06570 Maltepe, Ankara
Turkey
Tel: (90-312) 231 60 72
Fax: (90-312) 231 6205
Email: earged@meb.gov.tr
United Kingdom
Rachael Harker
Principal Survey Researcher, Social and Vital Statistics
Office for National Statistices, D2/03
1 Drummond Gate
London SW1V 2QQ
United Kingdom
Tel: (44) 207 533 5091
Fax: (44) 207 533 5499
Email: rachael.harker@ons.gov.uk
United Kingdom (Scotland)
Graham Thorpe
The Scottish Council for Research in Education
61 Dublin Street
Edinburgh
EH3 6NL
United Kingdom
Tel: (44) 131 557 5944
Fax: (44) 131 556 8874
Email: G.Thorpe@scre.ac.uk
United States of America
Mariann Lemke
National Center for Education Statistics (NCES)
1990 K Street, NW Room 9025
WASHINGTON DC 20006
USA
Tel: (1-202) 502 7314
Fax: (1-202) 502 7490
Email: mariann.lemke@ed.gov
Uruguay
Pedro Ravela
Gerencia de Investigación y Evaluación de Codicen
Administración Nacional de Educación Publica
Plaza Independencia 822 1er. entrepiso
11100 Montevideo
Uruguay
Tel: (598) 2 902 3879
Fax: (598) 2 900 3600
Email: invyeval@adinet.com.uy