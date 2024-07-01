Through National Project Managers, participating countries/economies implement OECD/PISA at the national level subject to the agreed administration procedures. National Project Managers play a vital role in ensuring that implementation is of high quality, and verify and evaluate the survey results, analyses, reports and publications.
Albania
Nikoleta Mita
PISA National Centre
RR. "Themistokli Gërmenji"
Nr. 3/1 Tirana
Albania
Tel: (355) 4 23 50 71
Fax: (355) 42 30506
Email: nmita@aedp.soros.al
Argentina
Margarita Poggi
Director
Dirección Nacional de Información y Evaluación de la Calidad Educativa
Paraguay 1657 2° Oficina 201
1020 Ciudad de Buenos Aires
Argentina
Tel: (54) 11 4129-1448/9
Fax: (54) 11 4129 1447
Email: diniece@me.gov.ar
Australia
Jan Lokan
Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER)
19 Prospect Hill Road
CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124
Australia
Tel: (61-3) 9277 5505
Fax: (61-3) 9277 5500
Email: lokan@acer.edu.au
Austria
Günter Haider
University of Salzburg
Akademiestrasse 26/2
SALZBURG A-5020
Austria
Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246
Fax: (43) 662 8044 610
Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at
Claudia Reiter
University of Salzburg
Akademiestrasse 26/2
SALZBURG A-5020
Austria
Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246
Fax: (43) 662 8044 610
Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at
Belgium
Luc van de Poele
University of Ghent
Education Department
Henri Dunantlaan, 2 (2nd Floor)
B-9000 Gent
Belgium
Tel: (32-9) 264 8245
Fax: (32-9) 264 8389
Email: luc.vandepoele@UGent.be
Dominique Lafontaine
Researcher
Université de Liège
Service de Pédagogie Expérimentale
5, Boulevard du Rectorat (Bat 32) au Sart Tilman
B-4000 LIEGE
Belgium
Tel: (32) 43 66 2097
Fax: (32) 43 66 2855
Email: dlafontaine@ulg.ac.be
Brazil
Mariana Migliari
National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (INEP)
Esplanada dos Ministérios
Bloco L, Anexo II, 4º andar
Brasilia/DF 70.047-900
Brazil
Tel: (55-61) 410 9046
Fax: (55) 61 321 4192
Email: mariana@inep.gov.br
Bulgaria
Alexander Petkov Lakiurski
NAU-MES
15 Graf Ignatiev Str.
Sofia 1000
Bulgaria
Tel: (359) 2980 04 26
Fax: 359 2981 36 62
Email: A.Lakiursky@minedu.government.bg
Canada
Dianne Pennock
Coordinator of Assessment
Council of Ministers of Education, Canada
95 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M4V 1N6
Tel: (1-416) 962 8100
Fax: (1-416) 962 2800
Email: d.pennock@cmec.ca
Chile
Leonor Cariola
Estudios Internacionales, Ministerio de Educación
Unidad de Curriculum y Evaluación
Alameda 1146 Sector B Piso 8
Santiago
Chile
Tel: (562) 390 45 72 / 76
Fax: (562) 390 46 94
Email: lcariola@mineduc.cl
China
Zhi-Hua Lin
Director
Ministry of Education
Department of Development & Planning
Xidan Damucang Hutong 37
100816 BEIJING
China
Tel: (86) 10 6609 6466
Fax: (86) 20 6602 0442
Email: Zhihua.LIN@oecd.org
Meng Hong Wei
Director
China National Institute for Educational Research
Research Center for Educational Measurement & Monitoring
100088 Beijing
China
Tel: (86) 10 6202 9092
Fax: (86) 10 6202 9092
Email: Hong-Wei.Meng@oecd.org
Czech Republic
Jana Strakova
Department of Social Stratification
Institute of Sociology
Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic
Jilska 1, 110 00 Prague 1
Czech Republic
Tel: (420) 731 191 980
Fax: (420) 222 220 678
Email: strakova@soc.cas.cz
Denmark
Jan Mejding
The Danish University for Education
Emdrupvej 101
DK 2400 NV
Copenhagen
Denmark
Tel: (45) 39 69 66 33
Email: jm@dpu.dk
Finland
Jouni Välijärvi
University of Jyväskylä
Institute for Educational Research
Yliopistonkatu 9
Jyväskylä 40351
Finland
Tel: (358) 14 260 3202
Fax: (358) 14 260 3201
Email: jouni.valijarvi@ktl.jyu.fi
France
Thierry Rocher
Ministère de l'Education Nationale
Direction de l'Evaluation et de la Prospective
3-5, Boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris
France
Tel: (33-1) 55 55 77 30
Fax: (33-1) 55 55 77 37
Email: thierry.rocher@education.gouv.fr
Germany
Jürgen Baumert
Max-Planck Institute for Human Development
Lentzealle 94
D-14195 BERLIN
Germany
Tel: (49-30) 824 06 456
Fax: (49-30) 824 06466
Email: sekbaumert@mpib-berlin.mpg.de
Greece
Katerina Kassotakis
Centre for Educational Research
2 Agiou Andreou street
105 56 Athens
Greece
Tel: (30-1) 331 0283
Fax: (30-1) 331 5494
Email: oosa@kee.gr
Hong Kong-China
Esther Ho Sui Chu
Associate Professor
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Faculty of Education
Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 260 96918
Fax: (852) 260 36129
Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk
Hungary
Péter Vári
Director
National Institute for Educational Services
Centre for Evaluation Studies
Dorottya 8
H-1051 BUDAPEST
Hungary
Tel: (36-1) 318 6036
Fax: (36-1) 318 6143
Email: pisahun@mailbox.hu
Iceland
Júlíus K. Björnsson
Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute
Sudurgata 39
101 Reykjavik
Iceland
Tel: (354-55) 10 560
Fax: (354-55) 10 590
Email: julkb@namsmat.is
Indonesia
Bahrul Hayat
Ministry of National Education
Examination Center
Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya N° 4
Jakarta Pusat 10000
Indonesia
Tel: (62) 21 384 7007
Fax: (62) 21 384 9451
Email: bhayat@rad.net.id
Ireland
Judith Cosgrove
St. Patrick's College
Educational Research Centre
Drumconora
Dublin 9
Ireland
Tel: (353-1) 837 3789
Fax: (353-1) 837 8997
Email: jude.cosgrove@erc.ie
Israel
Bracha Kramarski
Head of Teachers Training Department and Deputy Director
School of Education, Bar-Ilan University
Bar-Ilan University
Ramat-Gan 52900
Israel
Tel: (972) 3 5318447
Fax: (972) 3 5353319
Email: kramab@mail.biu.ac.il
Italy
Emma Nardi
Professor of Pedagogia sperimentale University of Roma Tre.
University of Roma Tre, Dipartimento di Scienze dell'Educazione
Via del Castro Pretorio 20
00185 ROMA
Italy
Tel: (39-06) 4957805 - 4452308
Fax: (39-06) 4452642
Email: pisa@educ.uniroma3.it
Japan
Ryo Watanabe
Director, Department of International Education
National Institute for Educational Research (NIER)
6-5-22 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku
Tokyo 153-8681
Japan
Tel: (81-3) 5721 5074
Fax: (81-3) 5721 5517
Email: ryo@nier.go.jp
Korea
Kye Young Lee
Ministry of Education and Human Ressources Development
77 Sejong-Ro, Chongro-Gu
Seoul 110-760
Republic of Korea
Tel: (82) 2 720 6612
Fax: (82) 2 7391690
Email: muyoung@moe.go.kr
Latvia
Andris Kangro
Dean, Faculty of Education and Psychology
Faculty of Education
University of Latvia
Jurmalas Gatve 74/76
Riga LV-1083
Latvia
Tel: 371 703 4000
Fax: 371 703 4002
Email: kangro@eduinf.lu.lv
Luxembourg
Iris Blanke
Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports (SCRIPT)
29, rue Aldringen
2926 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Tel: (352) 478 5213
Fax: (352) 478 5137
Email: iblanke@men.lu
FYR Macedonia
Vladimir Mostrov
Biro za razvoj na obrazovanieto, Oddelenie za ocenuvanje
Rudjer Boskovic, b.b
Karpos II, Skopje
FYR Macedonia
Tel: (389) 2 37 29 05
Fax: (389) 2 361 057
Email: pimasu@mt.net.mk
Mexico
Fernando Cordova Calderón
Asesor del Subsecretário de Planeación y Coordinación
Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP)
Brasil 31, 2° piso, Puerta 316
Col. Centro, C.P. 06020, Delegación Cuauhtemoc
06020 Mexico, D.F.
Mexico
Tel: (52) 55 53 29 68 05
Fax: (52) 55 3 29 68 25
Email: fcordova@sep.gob.mx
The Netherlands
Johan Wijnstra
CITO group
P.O. Box 1034
6801 MG ARNHEM
The Netherlands
Tel: (31) 26 352 1311
Fax: (31) 35 210 40
Email: johan.wijnstra@citogroep.nl
New Zealand
Steve May
Ministry of Education
Comparative Education Research Unit
Research Division
45-47 Pipitea Street
Thorndon, Wellington
New Zealand
Tel: (64-4) 463 8304
Fax: (64-4) 463 8088
Email: steve.may@minedu.govt.nz
Norway
Svein Lie
ILS
University of Oslo
BLINDERN 0316 OSLO 3
Norway
Tel: (47-22) 85 41 51/53
Fax: (47-22) 85 74 63
Email: svein.lie@ils.uio.no
Peru
Giuliana Espinosa
Ministerio de Educacion
Unidad de Medicion de la Calidad Educativa
Van de Velde 160
San Borja
Lima, Peru
Tel: (51-1) 215-5800 ext. 1212
Fax: (51-1) 215-5840
Email: gespinosa@minedu.gob.pe
Poland
Michal Federowicz
Institute of Philosophy and Sociology
Polish Academy of Sciences
NOWY SWIAT 72
Poland
Tel: (48 22) 657 2853
Fax: (48 22) 826 9948
Email: fedrowi@ifispan.waw.pl
Portugal
Gloria Ramalho
Gabinete de Avaliação Educacional (GAVE)
Av. Defensores Chaves 95, 7º
1000-116 Lisboa
Portugal
Tel: (351) 21 798 1360
Fax: (351) 21 796 6019
Email: pisa@gave.pt
Romania
Roxana Mihail
National Assessment and Examination Service
26 General Berthelot Street
Bucharest I/70738
Romania
Tel: (401) 314 44 24
Fax: (401) 314 44 24
Email: rmihail@snee.ro
Adrian Stoica
National Assessment and Examination Service
26 General Berthelot Street
Bucharest I/70738
Romania
Tel: (401) 314 44 11
Fax: (401) 314 44 11
Email: astoica@snee.ro
Russian Federation
Galina Kovalyova
Director
Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education
Russian Academy of Education
Pogodinskaya 8
119435 MOSCOW
Russian Federation
Tel: (7-095) 246 2421
Fax: (7-095) 246 2111
Email: centeroko@ioso.ru
Spain
Guillermo Gil
Head, Department of Evaluation
Ministry of Education
National Institute for Quality and Evaluation (INCE)
calle San Fernando del Jarama 14, 1a
28016 Madrid
Spain
Tel: (34-91) 7459209 (ext. 73737)
Fax: (34-91) 745 9249
Email: gagil@ince.mec.es
Sweden
Karin Taube
Mid Sweden University
Department of Education
S-871 88 Härnösand
Sweden
Tel: (46) 611 863 33
Fax: (46) 611 862 67
Email: karin.taube@mh.se
Switzerland
Huguette McCluskey
Swiss Federal Statistical Office
PISA Switzerland
10, Place de l'Europe
CH-2010 Neuchâtel
Switzerland
Tel: (41-32) 713 62 41
Fax: (41-32) 713 68 57
Email: Huguette.mccluskey@bfs.admin.ch
Thailand
Sunee Klainin
The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology
924 Sukhumvit
Prakhanong, Klong Toey
Bangkok 10110
Thailand
Tel: (66) 2 381 7529
Fax: (66) 2 239 205 83
Email: s1.klainin@ipst.ac.th
United Kingdom
Rachael Harker
Principal Survey Researcher, Social and Vital Statistics
Office for National Statistices, D2/03
1 Drummond Gate
London SW1V 2QQ
United Kingdom
Tel: (44) 207 533 5091
Fax: (44) 207 533 5499
Email: rachael.harker@ons.gov.uk
United States of America
Mariann Lemke
National Center for Education Statistics (NCES)
1990 K Street, NW Room 9025
WASHINGTON DC 20006
USA
Tel: (1-202) 502 7314
Fax: (1-202) 502 7490
Email: mariann.lemke@ed.gov