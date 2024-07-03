Par l'intermédiaire des Directeurs nationaux de projet (National Project Managers, NPMs), les pays/économies participants mettent en œuvre l'enquête OCDE/PISA au niveau national dans le respect des procédures administratives convenues. Les NPMs jouent un rôle essentiel en veillant à ce que la mise en œuvre soit de haute qualité, et vérifient et évaluent les résultats de l'enquête, les analyses, les rapports et les publications.

Les Directeurs nationaux de projet pour PISA (National Project Managers, NPMs) supervisent la mise en œuvre de l'enquête PISA dans chaque pays/économie participant.



Albanie

Nikoleta Mita

PISA National Centre

RR. "Themistokli Gërmenji"

Nr. 3/1 Tirana

Albania

Tel: (355) 4 23 50 71

Fax: (355) 42 30506

Email: nmita@aedp.soros.al



Argentine

Margarita Poggi

Director

Dirección Nacional de Información y Evaluación de la Calidad Educativa

Paraguay 1657 2° Oficina 201

1020 Ciudad de Buenos Aires

Argentina

Tel: (54) 11 4129-1448/9

Fax: (54) 11 4129 1447

Email: diniece@me.gov.ar



Australie

Jan Lokan

Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER)

19 Prospect Hill Road

CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124

Australia

Tel: (61-3) 9277 5505

Fax: (61-3) 9277 5500

Email: lokan@acer.edu.au



Autriche

Günter Haider

University of Salzburg

Akademiestrasse 26/2

SALZBURG A-5020

Austria

Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246

Fax: (43) 662 8044 610

Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at



Claudia Reiter

University of Salzburg

Akademiestrasse 26/2

SALZBURG A-5020

Austria

Tel: (43) 662 8044 4246

Fax: (43) 662 8044 610

Email: pisa.austria@sbg.ac.at



Belgique

Luc van de Poele

University of Ghent

Education Department

Henri Dunantlaan, 2 (2nd Floor)

B-9000 Gent

Belgium

Tel: (32-9) 264 8245

Fax: (32-9) 264 8389

Email: luc.vandepoele@UGent.be



Dominique Lafontaine

Researcher

Université de Liège

Service de Pédagogie Expérimentale

5, Boulevard du Rectorat (Bat 32) au Sart Tilman

B-4000 LIEGE

Belgium

Tel: (32) 43 66 2097

Fax: (32) 43 66 2855

Email: dlafontaine@ulg.ac.be



Brésil

Mariana Migliari

National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (INEP)

Esplanada dos Ministérios

Bloco L, Anexo II, 4º andar

Brasilia/DF 70.047-900

Brazil

Tel: (55-61) 410 9046

Fax: (55) 61 321 4192

Email: mariana@inep.gov.br



Bulgarie

Alexander Petkov Lakiurski

NAU-MES

15 Graf Ignatiev Str.

Sofia 1000

Bulgaria

Tel: (359) 2980 04 26

Fax: 359 2981 36 62

Email: A.Lakiursky@minedu.government.bg



Canada

Dianne Pennock

Coordinator of Assessment

Council of Ministers of Education, Canada

95 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M4V 1N6

Tel: (1-416) 962 8100

Fax: (1-416) 962 2800

Email: d.pennock@cmec.ca



Chili

Leonor Cariola

Estudios Internacionales, Ministerio de Educación

Unidad de Curriculum y Evaluación

Alameda 1146 Sector B Piso 8

Santiago

Chile

Tel: (562) 390 45 72 / 76

Fax: (562) 390 46 94

Email: lcariola@mineduc.cl



Chine

Zhi-Hua Lin

Director

Ministry of Education

Department of Development & Planning

Xidan Damucang Hutong 37

100816 BEIJING

China

Tel: (86) 10 6609 6466

Fax: (86) 20 6602 0442

Email: Zhihua.LIN@oecd.org



Meng Hong Wei

Director

China National Institute for Educational Research

Research Center for Educational Measurement & Monitoring

100088 Beijing

China

Tel: (86) 10 6202 9092

Fax: (86) 10 6202 9092

Email: Hong-Wei.Meng@oecd.org



Tchéquie

Jana Strakova

Department of Social Stratification

Institute of Sociology

Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic

Jilska 1, 110 00 Prague 1

Czech Republic

Tel: (420) 731 191 980

Fax: (420) 222 220 678

Email: strakova@soc.cas.cz



Danemark

Jan Mejding

The Danish University for Education

Emdrupvej 101

DK 2400 NV

Copenhagen

Denmark

Tel: (45) 39 69 66 33

Email: jm@dpu.dk



Finlande

Jouni Välijärvi

University of Jyväskylä

Institute for Educational Research

Yliopistonkatu 9

Jyväskylä 40351

Finland

Tel: (358) 14 260 3202

Fax: (358) 14 260 3201

Email: jouni.valijarvi@ktl.jyu.fi



France

Thierry Rocher

Ministère de l'Education Nationale

Direction de l'Evaluation et de la Prospective

3-5, Boulevard Pasteur

75015 Paris

France

Tel: (33-1) 55 55 77 30

Fax: (33-1) 55 55 77 37

Email: thierry.rocher@education.gouv.fr



Allemagne

Jürgen Baumert

Max-Planck Institute for Human Development

Lentzealle 94

D-14195 BERLIN

Germany

Tel: (49-30) 824 06 456

Fax: (49-30) 824 06466

Email: sekbaumert@mpib-berlin.mpg.de



Grèce

Katerina Kassotakis

Centre for Educational Research

2 Agiou Andreou street

105 56 Athens

Greece

Tel: (30-1) 331 0283

Fax: (30-1) 331 5494

Email: oosa@kee.gr



Hong Kong-Chine

Esther Ho Sui Chu

Associate Professor

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Faculty of Education

Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 260 96918

Fax: (852) 260 36129

Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk



Hongrie

Péter Vári

Director

National Institute for Educational Services

Centre for Evaluation Studies

Dorottya 8

H-1051 BUDAPEST

Hungary

Tel: (36-1) 318 6036

Fax: (36-1) 318 6143

Email: pisahun@mailbox.hu



Islande

Júlíus K. Björnsson

Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute

Sudurgata 39

101 Reykjavik

Iceland

Tel: (354-55) 10 560

Fax: (354-55) 10 590

Email: julkb@namsmat.is



Indonésie

Bahrul Hayat

Ministry of National Education

Examination Center

Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya N° 4

Jakarta Pusat 10000

Indonesia

Tel: (62) 21 384 7007

Fax: (62) 21 384 9451

Email: bhayat@rad.net.id



Irlande

Judith Cosgrove

St. Patrick's College

Educational Research Centre

Drumconora

Dublin 9

Ireland

Tel: (353-1) 837 3789

Fax: (353-1) 837 8997

Email: jude.cosgrove@erc.ie



Israel

Bracha Kramarski

Head of Teachers Training Department and Deputy Director

School of Education, Bar-Ilan University

Bar-Ilan University

Ramat-Gan 52900

Israel

Tel: (972) 3 5318447

Fax: (972) 3 5353319

Email: kramab@mail.biu.ac.il



Italie

Emma Nardi

Professor of Pedagogia sperimentale University of Roma Tre.

University of Roma Tre, Dipartimento di Scienze dell'Educazione

Via del Castro Pretorio 20

00185 ROMA

Italy

Tel: (39-06) 4957805 - 4452308

Fax: (39-06) 4452642

Email: pisa@educ.uniroma3.it



Japon

Ryo Watanabe

Director, Department of International Education

National Institute for Educational Research (NIER)

6-5-22 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku

Tokyo 153-8681

Japan

Tel: (81-3) 5721 5074

Fax: (81-3) 5721 5517

Email: ryo@nier.go.jp



Corée

Kye Young Lee

Ministry of Education and Human Ressources Development

77 Sejong-Ro, Chongro-Gu

Seoul 110-760

Republic of Korea

Tel: (82) 2 720 6612

Fax: (82) 2 7391690

Email: muyoung@moe.go.kr



Lettonie

Andris Kangro

Dean, Faculty of Education and Psychology

Faculty of Education

University of Latvia

Jurmalas Gatve 74/76

Riga LV-1083

Latvia

Tel: 371 703 4000

Fax: 371 703 4002

Email: kangro@eduinf.lu.lv



Luxembourg

Iris Blanke

Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports (SCRIPT)

29, rue Aldringen

2926 Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Tel: (352) 478 5213

Fax: (352) 478 5137

Email: iblanke@men.lu



FYR Macédoine

Vladimir Mostrov

Biro za razvoj na obrazovanieto, Oddelenie za ocenuvanje

Rudjer Boskovic, b.b

Karpos II, Skopje

FYR Macedonia

Tel: (389) 2 37 29 05

Fax: (389) 2 361 057

Email: pimasu@mt.net.mk



Méxique

Fernando Cordova Calderón

Asesor del Subsecretário de Planeación y Coordinación

Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP)

Brasil 31, 2° piso, Puerta 316

Col. Centro, C.P. 06020, Delegación Cuauhtemoc

06020 Mexico, D.F.

Mexico

Tel: (52) 55 53 29 68 05

Fax: (52) 55 3 29 68 25

Email: fcordova@sep.gob.mx



Pays-Bas

Johan Wijnstra

CITO group

P.O. Box 1034

6801 MG ARNHEM

The Netherlands

Tel: (31) 26 352 1311

Fax: (31) 35 210 40

Email: johan.wijnstra@citogroep.nl



Nouvelle-Zélande

Steve May

Ministry of Education

Comparative Education Research Unit

Research Division

45-47 Pipitea Street

Thorndon, Wellington

New Zealand

Tel: (64-4) 463 8304

Fax: (64-4) 463 8088

Email: steve.may@minedu.govt.nz



Norvège

Svein Lie

ILS

University of Oslo

BLINDERN 0316 OSLO 3

Norway

Tel: (47-22) 85 41 51/53

Fax: (47-22) 85 74 63

Email: svein.lie@ils.uio.no



Pérou

Giuliana Espinosa

Ministerio de Educacion

Unidad de Medicion de la Calidad Educativa

Van de Velde 160

San Borja

Lima, Peru

Tel: (51-1) 215-5800 ext. 1212

Fax: (51-1) 215-5840

Email: gespinosa@minedu.gob.pe



Pologne

Michal Federowicz

Institute of Philosophy and Sociology

Polish Academy of Sciences

NOWY SWIAT 72

Poland

Tel: (48 22) 657 2853

Fax: (48 22) 826 9948

Email: fedrowi@ifispan.waw.pl



Portugal

Gloria Ramalho

Gabinete de Avaliação Educacional (GAVE)

Av. Defensores Chaves 95, 7º

1000-116 Lisboa

Portugal

Tel: (351) 21 798 1360

Fax: (351) 21 796 6019

Email: pisa@gave.pt



Roumanie

Roxana Mihail

National Assessment and Examination Service

26 General Berthelot Street

Bucharest I/70738

Romania

Tel: (401) 314 44 24

Fax: (401) 314 44 24

Email: rmihail@snee.ro



Adrian Stoica

National Assessment and Examination Service

26 General Berthelot Street

Bucharest I/70738

Romania

Tel: (401) 314 44 11

Fax: (401) 314 44 11

Email: astoica@snee.ro



Fédération de Russie

Galina Kovalyova

Director

Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education

Russian Academy of Education

Pogodinskaya 8

119435 MOSCOW

Russian Federation

Tel: (7-095) 246 2421

Fax: (7-095) 246 2111

Email: centeroko@ioso.ru



Espagne

Guillermo Gil

Head, Department of Evaluation

Ministry of Education

National Institute for Quality and Evaluation (INCE)

calle San Fernando del Jarama 14, 1a

28016 Madrid

Spain

Tel: (34-91) 7459209 (ext. 73737)

Fax: (34-91) 745 9249

Email: gagil@ince.mec.es



Suède

Karin Taube

Mid Sweden University

Department of Education

S-871 88 Härnösand

Sweden

Tel: (46) 611 863 33

Fax: (46) 611 862 67

Email: karin.taube@mh.se



Suisse

Huguette McCluskey

Swiss Federal Statistical Office

PISA Switzerland

10, Place de l'Europe

CH-2010 Neuchâtel

Switzerland

Tel: (41-32) 713 62 41

Fax: (41-32) 713 68 57

Email: Huguette.mccluskey@bfs.admin.ch



Thailande

Sunee Klainin

The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology

924 Sukhumvit

Prakhanong, Klong Toey

Bangkok 10110

Thailand

Tel: (66) 2 381 7529

Fax: (66) 2 239 205 83

Email: s1.klainin@ipst.ac.th



Royaume-Uni

Rachael Harker

Principal Survey Researcher, Social and Vital Statistics

Office for National Statistices, D2/03

1 Drummond Gate

London SW1V 2QQ

United Kingdom

Tel: (44) 207 533 5091

Fax: (44) 207 533 5499

Email: rachael.harker@ons.gov.uk



États-Unis

Mariann Lemke

National Center for Education Statistics (NCES)

1990 K Street, NW Room 9025

WASHINGTON DC 20006

USA

Tel: (1-202) 502 7314

Fax: (1-202) 502 7490

Email: mariann.lemke@ed.gov