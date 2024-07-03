Par l'intermédiaire des Directeurs nationaux de projet (National Project Managers, NPMs), les pays/économies participants mettent en œuvre l'enquête OCDE/PISA au niveau national dans le respect des procédures administratives convenues. Les NPMs jouent un rôle essentiel en veillant à ce que la mise en œuvre soit de haute qualité, et vérifient et évaluent les résultats de l'enquête, les analyses, les rapports et les publications.
A-B
C-D
E-H
I-K
L-M
N-QPays-Bas
R-S
T-Z
PISA National Project Managers (NPMs): 2025 2022 2018 2015 2009 2006 2003 2000
Tous les adresses sont en anglais ou bien dans les langues de chaque Pays. L'ordre alphabétique ci-dessous suit l'ordre original (en considérant les noms des Pays en anglais).
Albanie
Alfons Harizaj
Central Agency for the Assessment of Student Achievements
Rruga "Naim Frasheri", no. 37
Tirana
Albania
Email: alfonsharizaj@yahoo.com
Argentine
Liliana Pascual
Direccion Nacional de Informacion y Evaluacion de la Calidad Educativa
Ministerio de Educacion
Paragluay 1657 - 2 piso - Oficina 201
Cuidad de Bueonos Aires
Argentina
Tel. (54 11) 4129 1447
Email: lpascual@me.gov.ar
Australie
Sue Thomson
ACER
19 Prospect Hill Road
CAMBERWELL Victoria 3124
Tel: (61) 3 9277 5727
Fax: (61) 3 9277 5500
Email: thomsons@acer.edu.au
Autriche
Ursula Schwantner
Federal Institute for Educational Research, Innovation & Development of the Austrian School System Salzburg
Center for Educational Monitoring & Standards
Alpenstraße 121
5020 Salzburg / Austria
Tel: (43) 662 620088 3210
Fax: (43) 662 620088 3200
Email: u.schwantner@bifie.at
Belgique
Inge de Meyer
University of Ghent
Centre for Educational Affairs
Henri Dunantlaan, 2
B-9000 Gent
Belgium
Tel: (32) 9 264 86 69
Fax: (32) 9 233 86 88
Email: Inge.Demeyer@UGent.be
Brésil
João Galvão Bacchetto
Diretoria de Avaliação da Educação Básica
National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (INEP)
Brazil
Email: joao.bacchetto@inep.gov.br
Bulgarie
Svetla Petrova
Center for Control and Assessment of Education Quality
125 Tsarigradsko shosse blvd., bl. 5
1113 Sofia
Bulgaria
Tel: (359) 2 970 5650
Fax: (359) 88 7878032
Email: s.petrova@mon.bg
Canada
Pierre Brochu
Council on Ministers of Education, Canada
95 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 1106 Toronto Ontario M4V 1N6
Canada
Tel: (416) 962-8100 poste/ext. 258
Fax: (416) 962-2800
Email: p.brochu@cmec.ca
Tamara Knighton
Project Manager
Centre for Education Statistics
Statistics Canada
Main Building, 2nd floor SC 2000
Tunney's Pasture
Ottawa Ontaria K1A 0T6
Canada K1A 0T6
Tel: (1) 613 951 1696
Fax: (1) 613 951 3107
Email: Tamara.Knighton@statcan.ca
Chili
Ema Lagos Campos
Estudios Internacionales, Ministerio de Educación
Unidad de Curriculum y Evaluación
Alameda 1146 Sector B Piso 8
Santiago
Chile
Tel: (562) 406 7270
Fax: (562) 390 46 94
Email: ema.lagos@mineduc.cl; elagosc@yahoo.es
Chine (Shanghai)
MinXuan Zhang
Vice Director General, Shanghai Municipal Education Commission
100 Da Gu Rd
Shanghai 200003
China (Shanghai)
Tel.: (8621) 2311 6606
Fax: (8621) 2311 6600
Email: mxzhang@shnu.edu.cn
Jing Lu
Shanghai Academy of Educational Sciences
Room 319 No.21 North Cha Ling Road,
Shanghai 200032 P.R.C.
China (Shanghai)
Tel.: (86-21) 6416 2829
Fax: (86-21) 6416 2829
Email: joylujing@163.com
Taipei chinois
Prof. Pi-Hsia Hung
National University of Tainan
Graduate Institute of Measurement and Statistics
33, Sec. 2, Su-lin St., Tainan 700
Taiwan, R.O.C.
Tel: (886) 62 14 17 31
Fax: (886) 6 214 17 13
Email: hungps@mail.nutn.edu.tw
Colombie
Francisco Ernesto Reyes J.
Logistics Director
ICFES Calle 17 No. 3-40 Bogota, D.C.
Colombia
Tel: (57) 1 338 7378
Fax: (57) 1 286 8236
Email: pisa_colombia@icfes.gov.co
Lilliam Mora
Dirección de Gestión y Evaluación de la Calidad
Ministerio de Educacion Publica Unidad de Pruebas Internacionales
Avenidas 10 y 12, calle 0 (central)
San José
Costa Rica
Tel.: (506) 2255 2272
Fax: (506) 2223 5545
Email: limoraguilar@gmail.com, pisamepcr@gmail.com
Croatie
Michelle Bras Roth
National PISA Centre
National Centre for External Evaluation of Education
(Nacionalni centar za vanjsko vrednovanje obrazovanja)
PISA centar
Marulicev trg 18
10 000 Zagreb
Croatia
Tel: (385) 1 4501 826
Fax: (385) 1 4501 824
Email: mbc_studio@yahoo.com
Tchéquie
Jana Palečková
Czech School Inspectorate
Fráni Šrámka 37, 150 00
Praha 5
Czech Republic
Tel.: +420 220 611 002
Email: jana.paleckova@csicr.cz
Danemark
Niels Egelund
The Danish University for Education
Tuborgvej 164
DK-2400 Copenhagen NV
Denmark
Tel: (45) 88 88 95 10
Fax: (45) 88 88 97 07
Email: egelund@dpu.dk
Estonie
Ms. Gunda Tire
Chief Expert
National Examination and Qualification Centre
General Education Curriculum and Examination Department
Lõõtsa 4
11415 Tallinn
Estonia
Tel. (372) 735 0618
Fax: (372) 7350 600
Email: gunda.tire@ekk.edu.ee
Finlande
Jouni Välijärvi
University of Jyväskylä
Institute for Educational Research
P.O. Box 35 (Street address: Keskussairaalantie 2)
FI-40014 University of Jyväskylä
Finland
Tel: (358) 14 260 3202
Fax: (358) 14260 3201
Email: Jouni.Valijarvi@jyu.fi
France
Ginette Bourny
Direction de la Programmation et du Développement
Ministere de l'Education Nationale
Bureau DEP-B2
61-65 rue Dutot
75015 PARIS
France
Tel.: (33) 1 55 55 61 15
Email: ginette.bourny@education.gouv.fr
Allemagne
Manfred Prenzel
(IPN - Leibniz Institute for Science Education Kiel)
TU München School of Education
ZIB Zentrum für internationale
Bildungsvergleichsstudien Augustenstr. 44
80333 München
Germany
Tel.: (49) 89 289 25242
Email: manfred.prenzel@tum.de, pisa2012@edu.tum.de
Christine Sälzer
Zentrum für internationale Bildungsvergleichsstudien
TUM School of Education
Arcisstr. 21
80333 München
Germany
Tel.: (49) 89 28 92 82 71
Email: christine.saelzer@tum.de
Grèce
Dr Chryssa Sofianopoulou
Assistant Professor
Dept. of Informatics and Telematics
Harokopio University
89 Harokopou, 17671
Athens, Greece
Tel.: (30) 21 09549284
Fax: (30) 21 09549292
Email: csofian@hua.gr, pisa2012@sch.gr
Hong Kong-Chine
Esther Ho Sui Chu
Professor
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Faculty of Education
Ho Tim Building
Shatin, N.T.
Hong Kong-China
Tel: (852) 260 96918
Fax: (852) 260 35336
Email: estherho@cuhk.edu.hk
Hongrie
Ms. Ildikó Balázsi
Educational Authority
Department of Assessment and Evaluaton
Szalay u. 10-14
1054 Budapest
Hungary
Tel: (36) 1 374 2431 / (36) 70 451 8705
Fax: (36) 1 374 24 87
Email: balazsi.ildiko@oh.gov.hu
Islande
Almar Midvik Halldorsson
Namsmatsstofnun - Educational Testing Institute
Borgartún 7
105 Reykjavík
Iceland
Tel: (354) 550 2400
Fax: (354) 550 2401
Email: almar@namsmat.is
Indonésie
Hari Setiadi
Center for Education Assessment
Ministry of National Education
Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya No.4
(Eks. Komp. Siliwangi)
Jakarta Pusat 10000
Indonesia
Tel.: +384 7007
Fax: +384 9451
Email: harisetiaditop@yahoo.com
Irlande
Rachel Perkins
Educational Research Centre
St Patrick's College
Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Ireland
Tel: (353) 1 806 5216
Fax: (353) 1 837 8779
Email: rachael.perkins@erc.ie; pisa@erc.ie
Israel
Joel Rapp
National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education
Kiryat ha-memshala
125 Menachem Begin Boulevard
12th Floor
Tel Aviv 67012
Israel
Tel: (972) 3 763 2898
Fax: (972) 3 763 2889
Email: yrapp.rama@education.gov.il
Inbal Ron Kaplan
Kiryat ha-memshala
125, Menachem Begin Blvd.
12th Floor
Tel Aviv 67012
Israel
Email: iron.rama@education.gov.il
Italie
Carlo Dichiacchio
INVALSI - Istituto Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema dell'Istruzione
Villa Falconieri
Via F. Borromini 5
00044 Frascati (Roma)
Italy
Email: carlo.dichiacchio@invalsi.it
Japon
Ryo Watanabe
Department for International Research and Cooperation
National Institute for Educational Policy Research (NIER)
3-2-2 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8951
Japan
Tel: (81) 3 3593 6175
Fax: (81) 3 5157 7041
Email: ryo@nier.go.jp
Jordanie
Khattab Mohammad Abulibdeh
National Center for Human Resources Development
Yajouz Street (behind the Ministry of Higher Education next to Department of Statistics)
Amman 11941
Jordan
Tel.: (962) 6 533 1451 ext. 117 (office)
Fax: (962) 6 534 0356
Email: klebdeh@nchrd.gov.jo
Kazakhstan
Zhannur Azmagambetova
National Center of Educational Statistics and Assessment
“Financial Center” building
Orynbor St, 18,
Astana 010000
Kazakhstan
Email: a.zhannur.r@gmail.com
Corée
Ji-Min Cho
Korea Institute of Curriculum & Evaluation
25-1 Samchung-dong
Jongro-Ku
110-230 Seoul
Korea
Email: chojimin@kice.re.kr
Lettonie
Andris Kangro
Dean
Faculty of Education and Psychology
University of Latvia
Jurmalas Gatve 74/76
Riga LV-1083
Latvia
Tel: (371) 703 4000
Fax: (371) 703 4002
Email: andris.kangro@lu.lv
Christian Nidegger
Institut de recherche et de documentation pedagogique (IRDP)
Faubourg de l'Hôpital 43
Case postale 556
Neuchâtel CH-2002
Liechtenstein
Tel.: 41 22 327 74 19
Fax: 41 22 327 57 18
Email: christian.nidegger@etat.ge.ch
Lituanie
Mindaugas Stundza
National Examination Center
Head of Student Achievement Research Division
M. Katkaus str.44
Vilnius LT 09217
Lithuania
Tel: (370) 5 275 6180
Fax: (370) 5 752 268
Email: mindaugas.stundza@nec.lt
Luxembourg
Bettina Boehm
Ministère de l'Education Nationale, de la Formation Professionnelle et des Sports
29, rue Aldringen
L-2926 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Tel: (352) 478 5211
Fax: (352) 478 5137
Email: bettina.boehm@men.lu
Macao-Chine
Kwok Cheung
Faculty of Education
University of Macau
Av. Padre Tomás Pereira
S.J. Taipa
Macao SAR
China
Tel: (853) 8397 8738, (853)66829388
Fax: (853) 2883 1694
Email: kccheung@umac.mo
Malaisie
Muhammad Zaini Mohd Zain
c/o Zabani Darus
Educational Planning and Research Division
Ministry of Education, Malaysia
Level 1-14, Block E8 Parcel E
Federal Government Administrative Cente
62604 Putrajaya
Malaysia
Tel.: (603) 888 46578
Fax: (603) 888 46579
Email: pisa@moe.gov.my, zaizai61@gmail.com
Méxique
Maria Antonieta Diaz Gutierrez
Directora de Proyectos Internacionales y Especiales
Instituto Nacional para la Evaluación de la Educación (INEE)
Delegación Benito Juárez
José Maria Velasco 101, col. San José Insurgentes
C.P. 03900
México D.F.
Mexico
Tel.: (52) 55 5482 0900 ext. 1012, 1038
Fax: (52) 55 5482 0900 ext. 1116
Email: adiaz@inee.edu.mx : pisamexico@inee.edu.mx
Monténégro
Divna Paljevic Sturm
Ispitni centar Crne Gore Novaka Miloscva
10/1V 81000 Podgorica
Montenegro
Tel.: (382) 20 667 823
Fax: (382) 20 665 590
Email: divna.paljevic@yahoo.com
Pays-Bas
Jesse Koops
Cito
Amsterdamseweg 13
P.O. Box 1034
6801 MG Arnhem
The Netherlands
Tel: (31) 26 352 11 11
Fax: (31) 26 352 13 56
Email: Jesse.Koops@cito.nl
Nouvelle-Zélande
Steve May
PISA 2012 National Project Manager
Comparative Education Research Unit
Research Division
Ministry of Education
Level 2, Kate Sheppard Wing, Vogel Centre
19 Aitken St
P O Box 1666
Wellington
NEW ZEALAND
Tel.: (64) 4 463 8304
Fax: (64) 4 463 8312
Norvège
Marit Kjaernsli
ILS, University of Oslo
ILS, Rom 270, 2.etg Øst, Fysikkbygningen
Sem Sælands vei 24
Blindern NO-0317 Oslo
Norway
Tel: (47) 22 85 41 53
Fax: (47) 22 85 74 63
Email: marit.kjarnsli@ils.uio.no
Pérou
Liliana Miranda Molina
Jr. Van de Velde 160
San Borja
Lima 41
Peru
Tel: (51) 1 2155840
Fax: (51) 1 2155840
Email: limirand@pucp.edu.pe
Pologne
Michal Federowicz
Polish Academy of Sciences
Institute of Philosophy and Sociology
Nowy Swiat 72
00-330 Warsaw
Poland
Tel: (48) 22 657 2853
Fax: (48) 22 826 9948/7823/7181
Email: Federowi@ifispan.waw.pl
Portugal
Prof Ana Sousa Ferreira
ProjAVI Coordinator
International Projects for Student Assessments (ProjAVI)
Ministry of Education and Science
Travessa das Terras de Sant' Ana, 15
1250-269 Lisboa, PORTUGAL
Tel: (351) 213 89 5101/5109
Email: ana.ferreira@dgeec.mec.pt
Qatar
Aysha Al-Hashemi
Student Assessment Office
Supreme Education Council
"E" Ring Road
P.O. Box 35111
Doha
Qatar
Email: a.alhashemi@sec.gov.qa
Roumanie
Silviu Cristian Mirescu
National Center for Curriculum and Assessment in Pre-university Education
26, General Berthelot Street
Bucharest I/010160
Romania
Tel: (402) 131 44411
Fax: (402) 131 03207
Email: cristian.mirescu@rocnee.eu
Fédération de Russie
Galina Kovaleva
Centre for Evaluating the Quality of Education
Russian Academy of Education
Pogodinskaya 8, rooms 642, 629
119435 MOSCOW
Russian Federation
Tel: (7) 95 246 2421
Fax: (7) 95 246 2421, 246 2111
Email: centeroko@mail.ru; galina_kovaleva_rao@mail.ru
Serbie
Dragica Pavlovic Babic
Institute for Psychology
Faculty of Philosophy
Drenovacka St. 3
Belgrade
Serbia - Montenegro (Serbia)
Tel: 381 11 639 724
Fax: 381 11 639 724
Email: dpavlovi@f.bg.ac.rs
Singapour
Poon Chew Leng
Deputy Director, Research and Evaluation
Ministry of Education
Block B, Level 1
285, Ghim Moh Road
Singapore 279622
Email: poon_chew_leng@moe.gov.sg
Sean Tan
Ministry of Education
Block B, Level 1
285, Ghim Moh Road
Singapore 279622
Email: Sean_Tan@moe.gov.sg
République slovaque
Julia Miklovicova
Department of Educational Measurements
National Institute for Education
Pluhova 8
83000 Bratislava 3
Slovak Republic
Tel: (421) 2 68 260 208
Email: julia.miklovicova@nucem.sk
Slovénie
Mojca Straus
Educational Research Institute
Gerbiceva 62
1000 Ljubljana
Slovenia
Tel: (386) 1 420 1241
Fax: (386) 1 420 1266
Email: pisa@pei.si; mojca.straus@pei.si
Espagne
Lis Cercadillo
Asesora tecnico-docente
Ministry of Education and Science
Institute of Evaluation
C/San Fernado del Jarama, 14
28002-Madrid
Spain
Tel: (34) 91 745 9239
Fax: (34) 91 745 9249
Email: lis.cercadillo@mecd.es
Suède
Magnus Oskarsson
Department of Education
Mid Sweden University
Technology, Physics and Maths Dept
Mid Sweden University
Universitetsbacken
HÄRNÖSAND SE-871 88
Sweden
Email: magnus.oskarsson@miun.se
Suisse
Christian Nidegger
Institut de recherche et de documentation pedagogique (IRDP)
Faubourg de l'Hôpital 43
Case postale 556
Neuchâtel CH-2002
Switzerland
Tel.: 41 22 327 74 19
Fax: 41 22 327 57 18
Email: christian.nidegger@etat.ge.ch
Thailande
Sunee Klainin
The Institute for Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology
924 Sukhumvit
Prakhanong, Klong Toey Bangkok 10110,
Thailand
Tel.: (66) 2 3817 529
Fax: (66) 2 239 20583
Email: s1.klainin@ipst.ac.th
Tunisie
Mohamed Kamel Essid
General Director
Centre National d'Innovation Pédagogique et de Recherches en Education
Ministère de l'Education
130, Boulevard du 9 avril 1938
1006 - Tunis
Tunisia
Email: med.kamel.essid@edunet.tn
Türkiye
Ali PANAL
Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı - Yenilik ve Eğitim Teknolojileri Genel Müdürlüğü (YEĞİTEK)
Ministry of National Education -General Directorate of Innovation and Educational Technologies
Teknikokullar 06500
ANKARA
Turkey
Tel: (90) 312 296 9405
Fax: (90) 312 213 8302
Email: pisa@meb.gov.tr
Émirats arabes unis
Ms. Moza Rashid Al-Ghufli
Ministry of Education - Assessment Department
Al Nahdah Road, Al Qusais 3, Deira
Dubai
Tel.: (971) 4 217 6467
Fax: (971) 4 263 8113
Email: Moza.Ghufli@moe.gov.ae, pisa.uae@moe.go.ae
Rebecca Wheater
Research Manager
Centre for International Comparisons
National Foundation for Educational Research
The Mere
Upton Park
Slough, Berkshire SL1 2DQ
United Kingdom
Tel: (44) (0) 1753 574123, 44 (0) 1753 637310
Fax: (44) (0) 1753 691632
Email: r.wheater@nfer.ac.uk ; pisa_quk@nfer.ac.uk
États-Unis
Holly Xie
National Center for Education Statistics
1990 K St. NW, Rm. 9069
Washington, DC 20006
United States of America
Tel: (1) 202 502 7314
Fax: (1) 202 502 7468
Email: Holly.Xie@ed.gov
Dana Kelly
National Center for Educational Statistics
1990 K St, NW, Room 9069
Washington, DC 20006
United States of America
Tel.: (1) 202 219 7101
Email: dana.kelly@ed.gov
Uruguay
María H. Sánchez
Dirección de Investigación, Evaluación y Estadísticas. ANEP
Programa PISA Uruguay
Río Negro 1308 Piso 4
Montevideo
Uruguay
Tel: (598) 2 9030446/ 9030447
Email: mari25.sanchez@gmail.com
Vietnam
My Ha LE THI
National Project Manager
Vietnam PISA Office
23 Ta Quang Buu street, Hai Ba Trung District, Ha Noi, Vietnam
Tel. (84) 4 362 31513
Fax: (84) 4 362 31512
Email: pisavietnam@gmail.com