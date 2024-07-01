PISA test
The PISA assessment was available in both computer- and paper-based formats; the available test languages below correspond to the countries and economies that completed the computer-based tests.
Mathematics
Try the interactive test questions* (based on PISA 2022)
Science
Try the interactive test questions* (based on PISA 2015)
Financial literacy
Creative Thinking
Try the interactive test questions* (based on PISA 2022)
- Science Fair Poster English | français
- Space Comic English | français
- Illustration Title English | français
- 2983 English | français
- Save the Bees English | français
- Wheelchair Accessible Library English | français
- Robot Story English | français
- Carpooling English | français
- Save the River English | français
Global competence
Collaborative problem solving
*Compatible with Firefox v35 or later, Chrome v40 or later, MS Internet Explorer v11 or later, MS Edge v12 or later