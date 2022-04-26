Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What can we do to ensure a level playing field for all students?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e297c355-en
Authors
Miyako Ikeda
Tags
PISA in Focus
Edited by Clara Young
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Young, C. (ed.) (2022), “What can we do to ensure a level playing field for all students?”, PISA in Focus, No. 117, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e297c355-en.
Go to top