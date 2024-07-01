PISA data and methodology

IDB analyzer (quick reproduction of the PISA results)

The IEA International Database Analyzer (IDB Analyzer) is an application developed by the IEA Data Processing and Research Center (IEA-DPC) that can be used to analyse PISA data among other international large-scale assessments. It will work on most computers using the most recent versions of the Microsoft Windows operating system. You will also need SPSS, SAS, or R (Version 4.2.0 or above) and Posit (formerly known as RStudio) installed on your machine to execute the code created by the IEA IDB Analyzer.