Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How to prepare and analyse the PISA database

This page summarises the main steps of using the PISA database. It describes the PISA data files and explains the specific features of the PISA survey together with its analytical implications. This document also offers links to existing documentations and resources (including software packages and pre-defined macros) for accurately using the PISA data files.

PISA data and methodology

Select a language

English
français
Go to top