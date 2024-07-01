The files available on this page include questionnaires, data files in ASCII format, codebooks, compendia and SAS and SPSS control files in order to process the data. To download a file, right click on a link and choose "Save Target As..." in Internet Explorer or "Save Link As..." in Mozilla Firefox.
PISA 2003 Database
From this page you can download the PISA 2003 dataset with the full set of responses from individual students, school principals and parents. These files will be of use to statisticians and professional researchers who would like to undertake their own analysis of the PISA 2003 data. The files available on this page include questionnaires, data files in ASCII format, codebooks, compendia and SAS and SPSS control files in order to process the data.
Introduction
Codebooks and compendia
Codebooks
- Codebook for Student Questionnaire
- Codebook for School Questionnaire
- Codebook for cognitive item datafile
Compendia (compressed)
The compendia provide the distribution of students according to the variables collected through the student, information communication technology, parent and school questionnaires. The performance means per category are also provided.
PISA data
Data sets in TXT format (compressed)
Some of those files are very large. Please refer to our comments at the top of this page.