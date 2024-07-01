Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

PISA 2022 Database

From this page you can download the PISA 2022 dataset with the full set of responses from individual students, school principals, teachers and parents. These files will be of use to statisticians and professional researchers who would like to undertake their own analysis of the PISA 2022 data. The files available on this page include questionnaires, codebooks, data files in SAS™ and SPSS™ formats, and compendia.

Dataset
PISA

Select a language

English
français
Go to top