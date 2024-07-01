PISA 2022 Database

The main data files include: the student-questionnaire data file (which also includes estimates of student performance and parent-questionnaire data), the school-questionnaire data file, the teacher-questionnaire data file, the cognitive item data file and a file with questionnaire timing data.



Given the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, PISA 2022 data files include data from all participating education systems, including those where there were issues such as low response rates (see more details in PISA 2022 Results Volume I Reader’s Guide). PISA will return to the standard ways of releasing the international data files, i.e. only include data fully met the adjudication criteria, for the 2025 assessment.

Some of these files are large. The time it takes to download the larger files, and how successfully the files download, will depend on your local Internet connection and other technical factors.

