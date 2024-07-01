PISA 2015 Database

There are five main data files: the student-questionnaire data file (which also includes estimates of student performance and parent-questionnaire data), the school-questionnaire data file, the teacher-questionnaire data file, the cognitive item data file and a file with questionnaire timing data. These files include countries/economies/subregions that fully met adjudication criteria. An additional data file contains the data for countries with adjudication issues (see note on additional data files below for a list of countries with adjudication issues).

Some of these files are large. The time it takes to download the larger files, and how successfully the files download, will depend on your local Internet connection and other technical factors.

To download a file, right click on a link and save it.